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FOOD + DRINK

This New Coffee Shop is Operating Out of an Italian Restaurant

There’s a million (OK, maybe nine) coffee shops in Saratoga. But the second a new one opened last Friday under my nose, inside a restaurant I love, on a weekend I was busy? My FOMO flew off the charts.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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