This New Coffee Shop is Operating Out of an Italian Restaurant

There’s a million (OK, maybe nine) coffee shops in Saratoga. But the second a new one opened last Friday under my nose, inside a restaurant I love, on a weekend I was busy? My FOMO flew off the charts.
Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.
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There’s a million (OK, maybe nine) coffee shops in Saratoga. But the second a new one opened last Friday under my nose, inside a restaurant I love, on a weekend I was busy? My FOMO flew off the charts.
Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.
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