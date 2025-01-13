Greatness was anticipated this year for Fierceness. A bay son of City of Light out of the Stay Thirsty mare Nonna Bella, Fierceness announced his presence with authority when he broke his maiden at Saratoga in his career debut in August 2023. The Mike Repole–owned homebred solidified his reputation as a star by going on to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita as well as the Eclipse Award for Champion 2-Year-Old Male. Expectations were through the roof entering 2024.

But Fierceness proved to be a bit of a puzzle for Hall of Famers Todd Pletcher and John Velazquez. He was surprisingly flat in finishing third in the Grade 3 Holy Bull in February at Gulfstream Park in Florida, then dazzled crowds with his performance in a 13½-length romp in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at the same track. Which version of Fierceness would show up in the Kentucky Derby? Unfortunately for his connections, Fierceness threw in a clunker at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May, finishing 15th as the Derby favorite.

Instead of continuing on the Triple Crown train, Pletcher decided to regroup with Fierceness and began preparing for a pair of later summer dates at the Spa: the Jim Dandy and Travers. A 14-time leading trainer at Saratoga, Pletcher had a plan that worked to perfection.

Freshened and back on top of his game, Fierceness rebounded from his Derby debacle with a one-length victory over the talented Sierra Leone in the Jim Dandy on July 27. A month later, he entered the gate for the 155th running of the Travers as the third choice in the betting. Fierceness took command of the Travers near the quarter pole and dug in to hold off a surging Thorpedo Anna in the stretch to win an absolute thriller and erase any doubts about his talents.

“Honestly, I was amazed the day after the Jim Dandy,” said Pletcher. “When he came out, he was full of himself. He had never given me so many positive signs [as he did] leading into [the Travers]. The way he was eating, his energy level, the way he was galloping…Everything was giving me confidence to run him back in four weeks.”

Fierceness was the second Travers winner for Repole, who also campaigned 2011 winner Stay Thirsty, Fierceness’ grandsire. “Fierceness is the best 3-year-old in the country right now,” Repole said after the victory. “I don’t think anyone can deny it. He’s pretty special.”