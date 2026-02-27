Watch: Wine Bars, Winter Sports, & What’s Next in Saratoga

In this episode of After Hours with Saratoga Living, host MacKenzie Zarzycki sits down with Natalie Moore editor of Saratoga Living at Kindred in downtown Saratoga Springs to sip creative cocktails and catch up on what’s new around town. From the release of the 2026 Saratoga County Visitor Guide to exciting developments at Saratoga Lake—including a floating sauna and houseboat stays—they cover the latest buzz in food, shopping, hotels, and community happenings. Plus, they chat about local gems like the Saratoga Senior Center, Restaurant Week, winter sports, and why Saratoga continues to thrive year-round. This episode is sponsored by Henry Street Taproom and Kindred.