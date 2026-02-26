follow us

SLAH: West Ave Pizza Gets Whacky

  • This week, the fan-favorite pizza shop was the subject of a social media frenzy surrounding its supposedly superior (and possibly NSFW) whacky-style pie.

What happens when you go to West Ave Pizza and order your pie whacky-style? That’s what the confused Redditors of Saratoga are trying to figure out this week.

“I always get whacky style, never once had a bad time and always left satisfied,” one person commented on a post in the r/Saratoga subreddit. “I go so often that they see me coming and just meet me out back to get things started. Love a local place that really gets to know their customers.”

“It’s a really good bang for your buck,” another wrote. “Whacky style is how I start every weekend.”

“Sometimes, after a long week, I just grab a whacky style on my way home,” said another. “Always cheers me up, 10/10 every time.”

Wondering what’s going on? I was too. So I went to find West Ave owner Mario Cardenas.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
