SLAH: West Ave Pizza Gets Whacky

What happens when you go to West Ave Pizza and order your pie whacky-style? That’s what the confused Redditors of Saratoga are trying to figure out this week.

“I always get whacky style, never once had a bad time and always left satisfied,” one person commented on a post in the r/Saratoga subreddit. “I go so often that they see me coming and just meet me out back to get things started. Love a local place that really gets to know their customers.”

“It’s a really good bang for your buck,” another wrote. “Whacky style is how I start every weekend.”

“Sometimes, after a long week, I just grab a whacky style on my way home,” said another. “Always cheers me up, 10/10 every time.”

Wondering what’s going on? I was too. So I went to find West Ave owner Mario Cardenas.

