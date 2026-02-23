follow us

SLAH: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli is up for Sale

  • And you know owner Daniel Chessare has something to say about it.

When Daniel Chessare opened Saratoga’s Broadway Deli in 2018, he told former Saratoga Living Senior Writer Jeff Dingler that he thought there were really only three things missing from downtown Saratoga: a diner, a deli, and a taco place. (To be fair, Compton’s, Putnam Market, and Cantina all did exist at the time.) “But I didn’t feel like working nights anymore,” he said, “so I went with the deli.” Now, seven-and-a-half years later, he’s selling the deli to devote more time to his nighttime business: the dessert and cocktail bar Bibulous.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
