SLAH: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli is up for Sale

When Daniel Chessare opened Saratoga’s Broadway Deli in 2018, he told former Saratoga Living Senior Writer Jeff Dingler that he thought there were really only three things missing from downtown Saratoga: a diner, a deli, and a taco place. (To be fair, Compton’s, Putnam Market, and Cantina all did exist at the time.) “But I didn’t feel like working nights anymore,” he said, “so I went with the deli.” Now, seven-and-a-half years later, he’s selling the deli to devote more time to his nighttime business: the dessert and cocktail bar Bibulous.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.