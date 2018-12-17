Will 15 Church’s ‘The Saratoga Rose’ Be The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail?

15 Church puts up some 'stiff' competition with its delicious Saratoga-themed cocktail recipe—the last of 2018!

15 Church
(Dori Fitzpatrick)

In our previous issue of saratoga living, Max London’s offered its take on the “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail,” with its delicious cocktail, aptly titled The Saratoga. (Previous cocktails included 9 Maple Avenue’s Saratoga Rye Buck, Siro’s Ginger Mint Mojito and other great entries from Harvey’s Restaurant & BarSinclair SaratogaMorrissey’s At The Adelphi and Hamlet & Ghost.) Check out the last entry of 2018 from 15 Church.

Beverage Director/ Mixologist: Peter Wager
Bar: 15 Church
Cocktail: The Saratoga Rose

15 Church
15 Church’s Peter Wager serves up a ‘Saratoga Rose.’ (Dori Fitzpatrick)

When creating new cocktails, I turn to the classics, and I like to shake them up with a modern twist and local ingredients. The Saratoga Rose is a riff on the original Saratoga Sunrise (i.e. orange juice, vodka and grenadine), combining rose petal-infused Rosolio with local honey and rye whiskey. I’m also using cocktail-making techniques passed down from one of the masters of mixology, Jerry Thomas. It tastes as beautiful as it sounds. Cheers!

The Saratoga Rose

Ingredients
2 oz. Italicus Rosolio
2 oz. Redemption Rye
7 dashes orange flower water
Drizzle of Saratoga Honey
1 tablespoon superfine sugar
1/2 teaspoon St. George Absinthe

Instructions
• Spritz or rinse a cocktail glass with the 1/2 teaspoon absinthe. Lightly drizzle honey on the inside of the glass then sprinkle sugar to give the appearance of a frosted glass. 
• In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine whiskey, Rosolio and orange flower water. Stir and strain into cocktail glass, and garnish with an orange peel. 

Staff Report
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.