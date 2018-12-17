Will 15 Church’s ‘The Saratoga Rose’ Be The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail?

In our previous issue of saratoga living, Max London’s offered its take on the “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail,” with its delicious cocktail, aptly titled The Saratoga. (Previous cocktails included 9 Maple Avenue’s Saratoga Rye Buck, Siro’s Ginger Mint Mojito and other great entries from Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar, Sinclair Saratoga, Morrissey’s At The Adelphi and Hamlet & Ghost.) Check out the last entry of 2018 from 15 Church.

Beverage Director/ Mixologist: Peter Wager

Bar: 15 Church

Cocktail: The Saratoga Rose

When creating new cocktails, I turn to the classics, and I like to shake them up with a modern twist and local ingredients. The Saratoga Rose is a riff on the original Saratoga Sunrise (i.e. orange juice, vodka and grenadine), combining rose petal-infused Rosolio with local honey and rye whiskey. I’m also using cocktail-making techniques passed down from one of the masters of mixology, Jerry Thomas. It tastes as beautiful as it sounds. Cheers!

The Saratoga Rose

Ingredients

2 oz. Italicus Rosolio

2 oz. Redemption Rye

7 dashes orange flower water

Drizzle of Saratoga Honey

1 tablespoon superfine sugar

1/2 teaspoon St. George Absinthe

Instructions

• Spritz or rinse a cocktail glass with the 1/2 teaspoon absinthe. Lightly drizzle honey on the inside of the glass then sprinkle sugar to give the appearance of a frosted glass.

• In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine whiskey, Rosolio and orange flower water. Stir and strain into cocktail glass, and garnish with an orange peel.