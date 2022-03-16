11 Spring Galas Coming to Saratoga This Season

This week’s warm weather certainly has spring fever a-swirling. And the anticipation for sun dress and khaki short season is made all the stronger by the recent news that a few favorite Saratoga fundraisers are coming back. That’s right: Derby Day festivities, black-tie events and not one, but two Saratoga Living soirées are already on the books for this spring. And that’s not all—in a press conference at The Horseshoe earlier today, Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus eluded to two super-secret, all-new events coming this June. While we’ll have to wait to find out more about those, we can get all amped up right now for these 11 already-scheduled shindigs:
March 26
Make-A-Wish Northeast New York Wish Gala
Make-A-Wish Northeast New York
Hall of Springs
April 2
“Curtain’s Up” Spring Gala
Home Made Theater
Circa ’21 at McGregor Links Country Club
April 2
Carnival
Aim Services
Vapor Night Club
April 30
Gala of Hope
American Cancer Society of the Capital Region
Hall of Springs
May 7
The Derby Party
National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame
National Museum of Racing
May 7
Derby Day Party
Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar
The Lodge
May 10
Music & Mingling
Saratoga Senior Center
550 Waterfront
May 14
The Wesley Foundation Gala
The Wesley Foundation
The Lodge
May 17
The Spring Luncheon
The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital
Hall of Springs
And last, but by no means least, yours truly is throwing two big-time, springtime bashes! First, join Saratoga Living and Andrea Zappone at Overdress to Impress!, an over-the-top, fashion-forward Monday night event at Salt & Char on April 4. Then, psychic medium Tracy Fluty is back by popular demand. We’ll be hosting our second Cocktails & Clairvoyance group reading with her at the Gideon Putnam on May 19. Tickets go on sale April 2…See you there!