11 Spring Galas Coming to Saratoga This Season

After two long pandemic years, the Spa City's charities are ready to party.

A scene from the American Cancer Society's 2019 Gala of Hope. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

This week’s warm weather certainly has spring fever a-swirling. And the anticipation for sun dress and khaki short season is made all the stronger by the recent news that a few favorite Saratoga fundraisers are coming back. That’s right: Derby Day festivities, black-tie events and not one, but two Saratoga Living soirées are already on the books for this spring. And that’s not all—in a press conference at The Horseshoe earlier today, Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus eluded to two super-secret, all-new events coming this June. While we’ll have to wait to find out more about those, we can get all amped up right now for these 11 already-scheduled shindigs:

March 26
Make-A-Wish Northeast New York Wish Gala
Make-A-Wish Northeast New York
Hall of Springs

April 2
“Curtain’s Up” Spring Gala
Home Made Theater
Circa ’21 at McGregor Links Country Club

April 2
Carnival
Aim Services
Vapor Night Club

April 30
Gala of Hope
American Cancer Society of the Capital Region
Hall of Springs

May 7
The Derby Party
National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame
National Museum of Racing

May 7
Derby Day Party
Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar
The Lodge

May 10
Music & Mingling
Saratoga Senior Center
550 Waterfront

May 14
The Wesley Foundation Gala
The Wesley Foundation
The Lodge

May 17
The Spring Luncheon
The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital
Hall of Springs

And last, but by no means least, yours truly is throwing two big-time, springtime bashes! First, join Saratoga Living and Andrea Zappone at Overdress to Impress!, an over-the-top, fashion-forward Monday night event at Salt & Char on April 4. Then, psychic medium Tracy Fluty is back by popular demand. We’ll be hosting our second Cocktails & Clairvoyance group reading with her at the Gideon Putnam on May 19. Tickets go on sale April 2…See you there!

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

