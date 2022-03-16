11 Spring Galas Coming to Saratoga This Season

This week’s warm weather certainly has spring fever a-swirling. And the anticipation for sun dress and khaki short season is made all the stronger by the recent news that a few favorite Saratoga fundraisers are coming back. That’s right: Derby Day festivities, black-tie events and not one, but two Saratoga Living soirées are already on the books for this spring. And that’s not all—in a press conference at The Horseshoe earlier today, Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus eluded to two super-secret, all-new events coming this June. While we’ll have to wait to find out more about those, we can get all amped up right now for these 11 already-scheduled shindigs:

March 26

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York Wish Gala

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York

Hall of Springs

April 2

“Curtain’s Up” Spring Gala

Home Made Theater

Circa ’21 at McGregor Links Country Club

April 2

Carnival

Aim Services

Vapor Night Club

April 30

Gala of Hope

American Cancer Society of the Capital Region

Hall of Springs

May 7

The Derby Party

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

National Museum of Racing

May 7

Derby Day Party

Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar

The Lodge

May 10

Music & Mingling

Saratoga Senior Center

550 Waterfront

May 14

The Wesley Foundation Gala

The Wesley Foundation

The Lodge

May 17

The Spring Luncheon

The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital

Hall of Springs

And last, but by no means least, yours truly is throwing two big-time, springtime bashes! First, join Saratoga Living and Andrea Zappone at Overdress to Impress!, an over-the-top, fashion-forward Monday night event at Salt & Char on April 4. Then, psychic medium Tracy Fluty is back by popular demand. We’ll be hosting our second Cocktails & Clairvoyance group reading with her at the Gideon Putnam on May 19. Tickets go on sale April 2…See you there!

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.