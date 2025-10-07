12 Under 12: Joe Chapman

Age: 7

Hometown: Gansevoort

School: Homeschooled

Community Involvement: Wilton Food Pantry, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, Schuylerville Public Library, and Cub Scouts

Joe Chapman may be homeschooled, but his impact is already reaching far into his community. At just 7 years old, he has worked hard to foster a sense of community by organizing events for fellow homeschool students and helping out local organizations and community members in need.

Some of his most recent charitable endeavors include packing more than 70 Thanksgiving dinners and delivering them with his Taekwondo gym last year, volunteering to bus tables at his local firehouse’s community breakfasts, and participating in library events to help raise both money and awareness about the importance of libraries—earning him the nickname “Advo-kid” from the director of the Schuylerville Public Library. In addition, last holiday season he collected and donated more than 200 food items to Wilton Food Pantry, making him the highest collector in his Cub Scout den.

Why does he do all this? It’s pretty simple: “I like volunteering because it is helpful, and being helpful makes me feel good!” he says.

If Joe’s story proves one thing, it’s this: Volunteering doesn’t require grand gestures or complex reasons. Really, all you need is a willingness to lend a helping hand.

