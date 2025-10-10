follow us

SLAH: Keuka Spring Vineyards Opening New Downtown Tasting Room

  • A year-and-a-half after opening in the Downtown Marketplace, the Finger Lakes winery is expanding to a full-on tasting room, bar, and bottle shop on Spring Street.

It’s always been part of the plan, but now it’s actually happening. Keuka Spring Vineyards, a Finger Lakes–based winery that opened its first Saratoga tasting room in a tiny Downtown Marketplace storefront in April of 2024, is expanding. While manager Autumn Manning and her team have been selling bottles and hosting small tastings for a few people at a time at their current digs, the new tasting room, located at 15 Spring Street across from Congress Park, will allow Keuka Spring to do so much more.

Natalie Moore

