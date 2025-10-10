It’s always been part of the plan, but now it’s actually happening. Keuka Spring Vineyards, a Finger Lakes–based winery that opened its first Saratoga tasting room in a tiny Downtown Marketplace storefront in April of 2024, is expanding. While manager Autumn Manning and her team have been selling bottles and hosting small tastings for a few people at a time at their current digs, the new tasting room, located at 15 Spring Street across from Congress Park, will allow Keuka Spring to do so much more.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours