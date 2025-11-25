4 Local Food & Drink Pairings to Try This Holiday Season

A cottage industry has sprung up around creating the “perfect” food and wine pairings, especially around the holidays. But as most (honest) wine professionals will confess, there really is no such thing as a “perfect” pairing.

Take turkey and Pinot Noir. Depending on how the meat is cooked and where the wine comes from, your experiences will be wildly divergent. (Your grandmother’s plain, Butterball roast turkey resembles your locally sourced, brined, and spiced turkey in name only, and an aged Pinot Noir from Burgundy is going to taste very different than a freshly released Pinot from the Russian River Valley.)

Also, news flash: The etiquette police are not going to show up at your front door if you opt to serve beer or cider with your holiday fare.

The most important piece of advice I can give you? Follow your palate, and pair what you suspect will taste good together. And a recommendation? Drink local! Here are some of my personal favorite food and drink pairings for the holiday season.

Oysters + Dr. Konstantin Frank 2021 Brut

Get the party started with this expressive and captivating Brut, a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier with bright acidity that pairs beautifully with seafood like oysters, shrimp, and lobster—or anything fried. (Seriously, if you haven’t tried sparkling wine and French fries yet, you must rectify this error immediately). The wine comes from Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, a Finger Lakes operation whose founder planted the first Vitis vinifera grapes in New York State.

Turkey + Tree House Brewing’s Julius

One of my favorite ways to cut the richness of a dish like turkey—or a vegetarian entrée like acorn squash baked with wild rice and pecans—is to offer equally bold flavors in a glass. Julius, a tropical IPA from the new-to-Saratoga Tree House Brewing, won’t overpower your palate or wilt under the power on the plate. Plus, the brew has been known to convert even the strictest hop-haters into IPA aficionados.

Cheese + Arrowood Farm Distillery’s Single Barrel Bourbon

I love ending a holiday feast with cheese—and New York cheesemakers are producing some of the best in the world. (Check out Chaseholm Farm, Four Fat Fowl, Old Chatham, and Lively Run Dairy.) And while wine may be the most obvious pairing for a hunk of gruyere, I love Arrowood Farm’s single barrel bourbon whiskey, made from locally grown heirloom corn, rye, and barley and aged in Adirondack oak. It balances smokiness and candied black cherries with a rare grace, and stands up to all of the rich, sharp, and funky dairy you throw at it.

Pumpkin Pie + Nine Pin’s Imperial Cider

Obviously, though, I realize that most people would prefer a touch of sweetness after a meal. Whether you’re serving pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse, or some sort of fruity tart, you’d do well to dish it out with snifters of Nine Pin’s Imperial Cider, a full-bodied, fruit-forward tipple that’s brimming with locally farmed, high-sugar apples like Gold Rush and Harrison. With notes of toffee and baking spices, it’ll compliment and meld with whatever sweet treat emerges from your oven.

In the end, the “perfect” pairing is the act of gathering people you love to the table and sharing a meal to remember.