How to Shop for the Man Who Has Everything

Some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Those of us who are gearing up to do the seemingly impossible—find a gift the man in our life will actually like—may disagree.

“When people come in looking for a gift for their father, brother, or husband, we start by asking a few questions about their lifestyle,” says Heidi Owen West, owner of Union Hall Supply Co., which has locations in downtown Saratoga and at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany. “Is he outdoorsy? More polished? A weekend-at-the-lake kind of guy? Once we know how he lives, it’s easy to guide people toward gifts that feel thoughtful.”

Some tried and true presents? Accessories like bracelets, wool caps, grooming kits, or a great pair of gloves—or even locally roasted coffee, artisan candles with a masculine edge, or tickets to a show at SPAC. At Union Hall, clothing brands like Faherty, Taylor Stitch, and Relwen have been flying off the shelves. And if you think buying clothes for someone else is too much of a gamble, think again.

“Buying clothes as gifts isn’t as risky as people think,” Owen West says. “We carry brands with forgiving fits and timeless styles that make gifting easier. Outerwear, sweaters, and casual shirts are safer bets than something really tailored. And honestly, when a piece feels like something you’d want to borrow from his closet, it usually means he’ll love it too.”

Still worried you’ll miss the mark? Check the return policy at the store you’re buying from. Union Hall and many other local shops extend them during the holidays, so if the fit isn’t quite right, it’s easy to swap out.

The best advice Owen West can give: Opt for something out-of-the-ordinary—like a Faherty cardigan with a nature scene woven into the back. “The best gifts are practical, but still feel a little unexpected,” Owen West says. “He may not pick it out for himself, but once he has it, he won’t stop using it. And don’t forget: A dash of humor and a little comfort go a long way when you’re shopping for men.”

In other words, it’s when you take your holiday shopping a little less seriously that this season truly becomes the most wonderful time of the year.