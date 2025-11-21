Bocage Launches At-Home Wine & Champagne Services

Picture this: You’re planning your annual holiday party for 20 friends in your home, and want to make this year’s gathering extra special. You call Bocage Champagne Bar, and they say, “We got you.”

On the night of the party, Bocage owners Zac Denham and Clark Gale arrive with a selection of hand-chosen Champagnes and wines, along with all the glassware and styling touches—everything from linens to candles and tabletop accents. When all your guests are there, Denham and Gale kick off the evening with a guided tasting, walking you through several thoughtfully chosen bottles while sharing tasting notes, pairing suggestions, and stories behind each wine. By the end of the evening, you feel like you’ve had a fully curated, elevated celebration without any of the stress—just an effortless, memorable evening that will keep your friends talking.

Now, that dream party can become a reality. This week, Bocage unveiled At Home With Bocage, a fully customizable menu of at-home wine and Champagne offerings for the Capital Region. Customers can choose from three tiers of increasingly robust services: Sparkle & Serve, Celebrate at Home, and The Signature Experience. For Sparkle & Serve, you get a two-hour tasting with three sparkling wines and light table styling; for The Signature Experience, you get a 4-5 hour event with 7–8 luxury Champagnes, full event styling, and multi-course small plate pairings.

Bocage Champagne Bar owners Clark Gale and Zac Denham

“We offer the tiers as a starting point, each designed with a different level of service, styling, and wine selection in mind,” Denham says. “From there, we work directly with our guests to shape the experience around their vision, the vibe of the event, and what that first impression is when your guests arrive. The tiers give us a framework, but the final experience is always tailored. We’ll chat through everything during a consultation and build something that feels personal and exactly right.”

In addition to in-home tastings, At Home With Bocage also offers wine cellar curation services for new homeowners seeking a “move-in-ready” cellar, clients looking to upgrade or expand an existing collection, and wine aficionados who have everything except the time to curate their collection properly. Those services are also tiered, and also customizable.

“Services like these are often found in New York City or the Hamptons, but rarely available here in the Capital Region,” says Gale. “There are so many people in our community who love and appreciate wine, and we’re thrilled to bring them elevated, specialized Champagne and wine experiences that until now weren’t accessible locally.”

To learn more, contact Denham at Zac@SureThingHospitality.com.