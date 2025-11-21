By virtue of me being the one organizing this past Wednesday’s Saratoga Living Insiders Club meetup at the newly opened Kos Sauna, I was on the receiving end of a lot of questions.

What is it? Where is it? What do I wear on my feet? What do I wear on my body? What do I bring? Where do I park? How do I get to it? Wait, it’s also a cold plunge? Do you go in the lake? Do you have to go in the lake? How long is it?

And by virtue of me never actually having been to New York State’s first floating sauna, which opened this past weekend, I truly didn’t really know; I was just along for the ride.

I now realize that other people sometimes require more information about an activity before they show up than I do—especially ones that subject your body to more-than-100-degree temperature changes in a matter of seconds. And now that I’ve actually been to Kos, I can answer the aforementioned questions.

