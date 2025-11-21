SLAH: The Divot Bar and Grille Opens on West Ave

When Eric and Melissa Schreifels decided to close The Brick at 2 West after more than 15 years in the restaurant business earlier this year, their daughter, Erika, who’d worked for them for most of her adult life, figured she’d leave the Capital Region.

“My mind was set,” says Erika, who remembers the days when her parents owned Mama’s Pizza near Starburst Roller Skating Rink (remember that place?!) in Clifton Park. “My brother’s moving to Florida, my sister lives in Florida, my parents are done. What else is there for me here?”

Though it was meant as a rhetorical question, Erika quickly got a very straightforward answer.

