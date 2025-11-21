follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: The Divot Bar and Grille Opens on West Ave

  • Located in the former home of The Brick at 2 West, the restaurant blends elevated pub grub, daily brunch, and, coming soon, the fanciest golf simulator we've ever seen.

When Eric and Melissa Schreifels decided to close The Brick at 2 West after more than 15 years in the restaurant business earlier this year, their daughter, Erika, who’d worked for them for most of her adult life, figured she’d leave the Capital Region.

“My mind was set,” says Erika, who remembers the days when her parents owned Mama’s Pizza near Starburst Roller Skating Rink (remember that place?!) in Clifton Park. “My brother’s moving to Florida, my sister lives in Florida, my parents are done. What else is there for me here?”

Though it was meant as a rhetorical question, Erika quickly got a very straightforward answer.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
1:38 pm, Nov 21, 2025
42°F
Humidity: 74 %
Pressure: 1013 hPa
Wind: 1 mph
Wind Gust: 3 mph
Clouds: 99%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:55 am
Sunset: 4:26 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Bocage Launches At-Home Wine & Champagne Services

SLAH: Everything to Know About New York’s First Floating Sauna

SLAH: The Divot Bar and Grille Opens on West Ave

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.