Wedding season will be here before we know it. Whether you’re planning an engagement party, bridal shower, or full-on outdoor wedding, these mobile caterers are ready to make your vision a reality.

Tasty Food Truck by PDT Catering

The PDT Catering team knows that it doesn’t matter whether your food is served on fine china in a ballroom or a paper plate from a street vendor—good food is good food. That’s the energy they’ve channeled into Tasty, their food truck that’s available for everything from backyard parties to full-on weddings. Tasty’s menus are fully customizable to suit your vibe: Choose from tacos, sliders, breakfast, burgers + shakes, or BBQ + garden party, or create your own theme entirely. pdtcatering.com/foodtruck 518.636.9404

Tap Truck Saratoga

Welcome to Tap Truck Saratoga—the premier mobile bar that specializes in vintage trucks and unbeatable beverage catering. Locally owned and operated, Tap Truck is a passion project that blends its owner’s love of craft beer and classic cars. Offering catering for parties and events of all sizes, the Tap Truck team prides itself on building lasting relationships with clients, partners and the community. They understand the value of going above and beyond, and strive to keep clients coming back time and time again. taptrucksaratoga.com 518.791.9258

Bars Without Boundaries

Offering a full-service mobile bar and café housed in a beautifully restored vintage horse trailer, Bars Without Boundaries is a bar service experience like no other. Whether you’re planning a backyard party, wedding, corporate event or any other special occasion, their chariot is yours to use for both service and décor. Add in exceptional service, event-inspired cocktails and mocktails, and a pair of hand-crafted satellite bars for indoor service, and Bars Without Boundaries will elevate your event and make the planning process effortless. barswithoutboundaries.com 518.350.9524

Little Lucy’s Mobile Bar

Want to elevate your event? Little Lucy’s Mobile Bar offers a high-class, liquor-licensed and fully insured bar-catering experience for any type of event. Little Lucy’s is small enough to fit through double doors to serve both indoor and outdoor events, and the staff are happy to work with you to fit within your budget needs. Already have a caterer? No problem! You can rent Little Lucy’s without needing to purchase a package from Lucy’s Bar as well. Contact them today! lucysbars.com littlelucys@lucysbars.com

Neighborhood Kitchen

Bring the taste of Ballston Spa’s Neighborhood Kitchen to your next event. Specializing in weddings, rehearsal dinners, graduation parties, corporate luncheons, backyard celebrations and more, Neighborhood Kitchen’s food truck can customize the perfect menu specific to your event (think: everything from comfort food and snacks to formal entrees). And the Capital Region is catching on: Neighborhood Kitchen is now the exclusive vendor at the Belmont and Travers stakes races as well as a preferred vendor at the Canfield Casino, Fossil Stone Winery and other top venues in the area. nkmilton.com/food-truck 518.885.3100