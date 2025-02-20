Saratoga County Restaurant Week Returns

Saratoga County Restaurant Week is back for the 2025 season with dozens of participating restaurants from Clifton Park to Saratoga Springs. The popular event, organized by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, will take place from February 26 to March 6. Participating restaurants will offer food-lovers the chance to enjoy a specially curated three-course menu with meals priced at $25, $35, or $45 (plus tax and gratuity), with some restaurants even offering $15 breakfast and lunch specials.

“We’re delighted to once again host Saratoga County Restaurant Week because we’re passionate about highlighting the exceptional dining choices in our area,” says Todd Shimkus, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president. “This is our annual initiative to encourage local residents and visitors from the surrounding region to explore new restaurants and eateries they haven’t tried before, all while supporting these locally owned businesses and their employees when they need it most.”

This year’s participating restaurants are not only offering delicious meal deals, but are also finding ways to give back. Through an initiative sponsored by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Student Visionary Andrew Brodie, Pasta Pane has pledged to donate $5 to the LLS for every Restaurant Week meal sold. “Pasta Pane is very excited to participate in the Saratoga County Restaurant Week again this year,” says owner and operator Nicholas Porreca. “We love how our regular guests get a chance to try something new, and we love meeting new guests who visit us for the first time because of this promotion.”

In addition to cashing in on meal deals at participating restaurants, locals will also have the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win multiple $100 gift cards to Saratoga County eateries. Participants can enter the sweepstakes daily on the Chamber’s website.

For additional information and a full list of participating restaurants and their menus visit the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s website.