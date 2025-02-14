While Saratoga is known for its world-famous race track, charming downtown, and supposedly-healing mineral waters, many don’t realize that, thanks to Caffè Lena, it’s also gaining national recognition as a jazz hot spot.

Since partnering with acclaimed pianist Chuck Lamb and his music producer, Joel Moss, in 2017 to offer a monthly jazz show, Caffé Lena has made a name for itself in the local, state, and national jazz communities. Lamb, a Saratogian who has been a member of the Brubeck Brothers Quartet since 2002, drove the new series with his connections to both established and up-and-coming jazz artists in the state. Utilizing his wide network in the industry, he secures a new special guest to perform alongside him on the second Tuesday of every month.

While the series is now a huge success, it started out as somewhat of an experiment, with Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig unsure of how it would be received by the patrons of a venue historically known for showcasing folk music. She was pleasantly surprised at how quickly the event gained attention and popularity, with the house getting a little more packed every month.

“At this point, it’s not an experiment or side project anymore,” says Craig. “There’s a serious jazz audience that comes to Caffè Lena.”

But as the series grew, so did its costs. Craig quickly realized that her nonprofit needed a bigger budget to be able to accommodate renowned performers, and was unwilling to let audience members pay the price. “If we were to charge ticket-buyers the full amount it cost to put on the show, it would be a hardship for many people who love the series,” she says. “We’re all about keeping it as universally accessible as possible.”

After receiving a game-changing $10,000 donation from local philanthropist (and Saratoga Living chairman) Anthony Ianniello, Caffè Lena hosted a fundraising party following Lamb’s monthly performance on February 11 to try to match Ianniello’s contribution. And they did just that.

“At the fundraising party, we raised significant funds to supplement the series and ensure its longevity,” says Caffè Lena board member Pam Abrams, who hosted the event with her husband Paul Kligfield. “It was my honor and pleasure to be able to do that.”

The funds raised will be put to good use: Caffè Lena will be able to welcome bigger artists and compensate them to curate, prepare, and perform music. But most importantly, the recent donations will help sustain and build upon the jazz community that’s growing right here in Saratoga—but that has a reach far beyond upstate New York.

“The monthly series isn’t just a wonderful thing for the growing local jazz audience,” says Craig. “It’s actually reaching beyond the borders of the city to a national jazz audience, which is an amazing honor and really exciting.” It’s all thanks to the fact that Caffè Lena live streams performances on its website; in fact, at recent West Coast performances with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Lamb had audience members tell him that they’ve been tuning in to his Caffè Lena performances via the livestream.

Ria Curley, Sarah Craig, Joel Moss, Chuck Lamb, Paul Kligfield, and Pam Abrams at Tuesday night’s fundraiser. (Photo by Maria Bucciferro)

What’s next for Caffè Lena? The fundraising event on Tuesday was the first of a three-part series designed to celebrate individuals who have had a transformative impact on the venue in recent years. Lamb was the first honoree, and two others are on the books—the late Sarah Foulke will be recognized in May for her efforts to create the livestream that allows many to watch Caffè Lena performances from afar, and the last guest? Well, it’s a surprise. Keep an eye out for the announcement in the fall.

Also coming later this year is an expanded version of the annual Sing in the Streets festival that will celebrate Caffè Lena’s 65th anniversary in May. The event will be free and bigger and better than ever, with six stages scattered across downtown Saratoga. The lineup and sponsors are to be announced.

And if you still haven’t visited the intimate, living room-esque venue for yourself, Craig has a piece of advice. “Small is beautiful,” she says. “Don’t put off giving it a try. We hear from people every night, ‘I can’t believe what I’ve been missing out on.’ You’ll be surprised—it’s a world-famous listening room and it’s right here in Saratoga. It’s the real deal.”