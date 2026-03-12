6 Springtime Events Coming to Saratoga

APRIL 3

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Caffè Lena

Grammy-winning choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, known for blending indigenous Zulu songs with South African isicathamiya (a form of a cappella), will bring its signature sound to the Caffè Lena stage for not one but two performances on Friday, April 3. First introduced to the world via Paul Simon’s 1986 album Graceland, the group, which was started in 1960, has gone on to sell millions of albums and collaborate with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. caffelena.org

APRIL 23

Heartland Masala

SPAC

In the next installment in the CulinaryArts@SPAC series, SPAC welcomes Kansas City–based mother-son duo Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji for an event exploring dishes from their cookbook: Heartland Masala. Jyoti, an Indian cooking instructor, and Auyon, a culinary historian, will share their intergenerational journey through Indian gastronomy with WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke, and attendees will have a chance to taste traditional and diasporic Indian dishes such as Sundal (chickpeas with coconut and curry leaves) and Macher Jhol (fish curry with tomato and nigella). spac.org

APRIL 25

Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Putnam Place

If you can’t wait for July to see Dave Matthews Band play its annual two-night run at SPAC, you can get a taste of Saratoga’s favorite rock band this spring when the aptly named Dave Matthews Tribute Band brings hit songs like “Crush” and “Crash Into Me” to the Putnam Place stage on April 25. Local musician Rich Ortiz will open the evening. putnamplace.com

MAY 2–3

Saratoga Comic Con

Saratoga City Center

The first of two comic cons that will take over the Saratoga City Center this year comes on May 2–3. As always, the two-day festival will feature exhibitors, game tournaments, cosplay contests, and celebrity appearances. A handful of well-known voice actors are already planning appearances; stay tuned as more celebs and programming are announced. saratogacomiccon.com

MAY 8

Fiddler on the Roof

Saratoga Music Hall

For more than 40 years, the all-volunteer Home Made Theater has been presenting community theater shows with a professional edge right here in Saratoga Springs. Their second show of the year, with performances taking place on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall from May 8–17, is Fiddler on the Roof, the classic musical about a poor Jewish milkman. homemadetheater.org

MAY 16

Art in the Park

Congress Park

Painters, photographers, potters, sculptors, and all manner of other artists and makers will descend on Congress Park on May 16 for Saratoga Arts’ biannual Art in the Park, a six-hour festival showcasing the best in local art. The public is welcome to come shop prints, jewelry, soap, fiber arts, candles, and more. saratoga-arts.org