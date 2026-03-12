Saratogian of the Month: Dora, the Explorer

When I met with Dora Lee Stanley on a recent Tuesday at the Saratoga Y, she’d already been in the building for four hours. She starts her days at 7:15 with a BODYPUMP class, followed immediately after by Zumba. Then, depending on the day, it’s off to Beginner Spanish, Silver Sneakers, Country Line Dancing, or American Sign Language at the adjoining Saratoga Senior Center. After running some errands, she fits in her daily nap—”Everybody knows, don’t call Dora between 2–5 ’cause I am asleep and I will not answer,” she says—before heading back out for an NAACP meeting, a Jewish storytelling night, a C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios program, a Frederick Allen Lodge event, a Home Made Theater performance, or, on the rare night when she doesn’t have a meeting or event, more line dancing.

It’s actually quite comical to try to list out all of Dora’s extracurricular activities and community service affiliations; to do so would take many multitudes of pages. The MLK Saratoga President/Soroptimist/Elks Lodge Past Exalted Ruler currently serves on eight boards, and averages 21 days of service-related meetings a month. “I’m so glad they created Zoom,” she says. “Now I can be at two places at the same time.”

Since she retired from her job at the State three years ago, the Brooklyn native has been able to throw herself more fully into both her nonprofit work and hobbies. What follows is an edited version of our conversation about all of it.

What was your first foray into the world of volunteerism?

I’ve been volunteering for 48 years in this community. I started out as a mediator for Saratoga and Washington counties dispute mediation. I did that after I got out of work for 16 years.

Dora Lee Stanley dropping off donations for Wellspring

What’s one achievement you’re especially proud of?

I was on the YMCA board. And one of the things I’m so happy that I got involved in is these little kids coming around here. [Back then] they didn’t have childcare. I had a daughter, and when I was going to work, there was no childcare in this community. So I’m on this board, and I said, I have nobody to watch my child. There was none in this area. And so we worked with the Department of Health and got approval for the first daycare program when the Y was on Broadway. And then we started working on the afterschool program. I had three other kids. When they got out of school, there was nowhere for them to go—I’m in Albany. Now, our program is still running and operational in each of the elementary schools.

What’s your approach to affecting real change, like you did at the Y?

You have to look at needs of the community. You gotta see a need. And then you gotta figure out what your resources and opportunities are to do it. I’m grateful I’m able to do some of the things in the community because of my superpower: networking. I know how to network and connect. And my master’s is in rehab counseling. So I can help people achieve the maximum of their abilities. And so with that, I know where to get resources. If I don’t know somebody, I know somebody who knows somebody.

Let’s revisit the fact that you’re on eight boards and are in meetings 21 days a month. That’s insane.

When people ask, “What did you do?” they’re like, “You couldn’t do all that in one day.” So I take a picture of everything. I’m not on social media because I would actually become a hunchback trying to look at what all the people I respect and admire are doing with their lives.

What else are you involved in?

I’m also in a Saratoga investment group. We’re all about making money. We’ve been around since 1997, and we invest in stocks. It’s the only organization that I’m in that actually helps me make money.

You told me you put everything in your phone calendar. Pull it out—what’s on the agenda today?

I have to go to Curtis Lumber, because I’m getting my kitchen remodeled. Pick up shrimp cocktail, because I’m also in a group called Party With a Purpose, which is a group of political women. I’m not in their party, but they like my perspective. And so they’re going to have a potluck. I went today before I met you, because I’m going to contribute. And now I have a conflict” I have my country line dancing this evening, and then the Saratoga Jewish Community Arts storytelling. That’s my favorite. So tonight I have a dilemma. But I’m going to the Jewish storytelling.

You can do line dancing any Tuesday, right?

Oh, you can go any night of the week. That’s a new thing for me, country line dancing. I’m from Brooklyn. We didn’t do no country line dancing.

If by some weird coincidence you didn’t have anything on a particular day or night, what would you do?

That never happens. You know why? Because I have committee reports and my own personal work. But I do get a nap at 2 or 2:30pm. Because remember, I’ve been at the Y since 7:15am. I’ve done all those classes. I go home, do my errands, take my shower, take my nap. I get plenty of rest. But I just wake up with energy, and I don’t need people to come with me. If I want to go dancing at Vapor, I go. I just wake up eager to live my life.

Would you ever watch a movie?

I have a daughter that’s trying to convince me that I need to slow it down, so I’ve been trying to do some movies and catch up on some things that I just don’t have the time for.

You could do half as much as you do and still do so much. What’s your driving force behind all your community work?

If you don’t give back to your community, it’s not going to improve your community.

Somehow, Dora Lee Stanley finds the time to travel several times a year. Here, she’s at the Cape of Good Hope.

What’s your favorite thing about Saratoga?

There are only five miles between every activity that I want to participate in. It’s a user-friendly community. You can walk trails, you can go to the Opera at Universal Preservation Hall, you can go to SPAC, you can go to the casino, you could do plays at Home Made Theater…I go to all of the Home Made Theater shows.

Do you have any personal philosophies?

Yeah, the Beloved Community, based on Dr. King’s philosophy of getting the community to work together in peace and harmony and actively having your community welcome everyone.

I have to ask: Every time I’ve seen you, you’re wearing two different-colored shoes, two different socks, and two different earrings. What’s the story there?

I never want to be like everybody else. Just because everybody else is doing something, why should you do that? Why, if you lose one earring, why can’t you wear the other earring? Who made that rule? Also, who made the rule that you gotta shake a person’s hand? Why would I shake your hand? I ain’t shaking your hand. I don’t know where your hand has been.

What do you do then? Wave?

Namaste. The divine in me salutes the divine in you. And I’ve been doing that for 35, 40 years. I’m very comfortable being different and doing what I feel is comfortable for me. All these organizations? If I see something, I say something. I do not go along with everything. If I think there might be an alternative, I speak up. I’m an advocate. I advocate for myself; I advocate for the people that are involved in the things that I do. You might not like it, but I said it. And I do it with love, but I have given careful thought before I say it. Most of the time, we all work in harmony, but to me, you can’t just go along with everything if you have a difference of opinion.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to get more involved with their community?

Start slow. Pick out something you feel passionate about, but don’t just put your name in the organization: Actually do the work that’s needed.

OK. Is there anything else I should have asked you?

I do want to say that one of the reasons I’m involved with the Saratoga Senior Center and the Y is because it’s continuing education. Learning is a life-long process. It’s not just after you graduate from school. So the Saratoga Senior Center and YMCA are very important with helping continue to educate yourself.