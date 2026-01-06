A New Winter Arts & Culture Event is Coming to Saratoga

Downtown Saratoga Springs will host a new winter community event, Saratoga Snow Day, on Saturday, January 17, with programming spread across the downtown district and at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

“Saratoga Snow Day highlights the warmth of local businesses and invites everyone to explore, shop, and dine in our walkable city,” says Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

The free, all-ages event marks the first edition of what organizers describe as a winter-focused celebration highlighting local businesses, public spaces, and seasonal programming. Rather than concentrating activity in a single venue, Saratoga Snow Day is structured as a district-wide experience, encouraging participants to move between shops, restaurants, and cultural spaces throughout the day.

The weekend kicks off early on Friday night with Flannel Friday at Night Owl. It’s an evening where Saratogians will be encouraged to dust off their best flannel and start the weekend in style before a full slate of activities on Saturday.

Among the featured offerings is a Snowman Scavenger Hunt, which invites families and small groups into participating downtown businesses to locate themed displays. The Saratoga Springs City Center will host a free winter movie screening at 11am, with the film to be announced, along with a flannel-themed photo contest tied to the screening.

Food and drink programming is organized around a Fire & Ice Trail, connecting a broad cross-section of downtown restaurants and bars offering winter-inspired specials. Participating locations include Bailey’s Café, Cantina, Druthers Brewing Company, Hattie’s Restaurant, Henry Street Taproom, Kindred, Lucy’s Bar, Rhea, Scallions, The Bourbon Room, The Mercantile, Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar, and The Thirsty Owl. The trail is intended to provide a loose framework rather than a fixed itinerary, allowing visitors to engage at their own pace.

Educational programming for younger attendees will take place at The Children’s Museum at Saratoga, where winter-themed activities will be offered throughout the day, tying seasonal science and learning to hands-on experiences.

Saturday evening shifts toward adult-focused programming, with après ski–style events, live DJs, and themed gatherings at participating downtown venues, extending the event into the evening hours.

All core programming is free and open to the public, though individual specials and activities may vary by business. Additional details and updates are available at saratoga.org.