SLAH: Where to Get Girl Dinner in Saratoga

By definition, girl dinner typically happens behind closed doors. You’re home alone, your hubby’s out of the house, and rather than prepare yourself a meal, you opt to scavenge for morsels in your kitchen: a handful of Goldfish here, a pickle there…maybe a bowl of buttered noodles if you’re feeling crazy. Certainly no protein, unless, of course, you’re picking at a rotisserie chicken, or finishing off a bag of deli meat.

But sometimes, a hankering for girl dinner happens when you’re out and about. Maybe a quick drink turns into two, then three, then an unhinged assortment of crave-worthy appetizers—or maybe you’ve been running errands, and even though it’s only 4pm, you’re hungry, but not for an actual meal. That’s where these Saratoga eateries come in. Read our list of the best girl dinners in the Spa City, according to Spa City girls on Saratoga Living After Hours.