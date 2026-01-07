The Performance Sanctuary Opens in Ballston Spa

In a world where we are told a story of chaos every time we open our social media feeds or turn on the news, and many are made to feel that accomplishing the ever-growing ‘to-do’ list is more important than tending to within—where are we to find sanctuary?

For those of us who call the Spa City home, we are fortunate to find refuge and safety in many facets of our community: in the mental health providers and holistic healers who show up and share their presence; in the medical spas, yoga studios, and fitness centers that nourish the physical body; and in the neighborly connections and conversations one makes around town.

But what if all of these resources didn’t have to be outsourced? What if we could heal the mind, body, and spirit all in one nourishing place?

That was the question guiding Rachel Moore and Powell Cucchiella—a Ballston Spa couple who have each enjoyed careers as licensed therapists, helping clients heal trauma and wake into their fullest potential. Now, they’ve founded the Performance Sanctuary—a wellness center unlike anything this region has seen.

“We go to physical gyms,” says Cucchiella. “I believe the future is that we’ll go to gyms for the mind. That’s a piece of where this started.”

Located in Ballston Spa’s West Mill Complex (aka the factory building), The Performance Sanctuary fully embodies its name. Clients can come in for licensed therapy or performance coaching with Moore, Cucchiella, or staff members Katie Crager and Vincent Quinnan. But, just like a gym, clients (and day pass visitors) can come use the Performance Sanctuary’s amenities at their own pace and leisure, socializing with others as they go.

Of course, the gym analogy has its limitations. Walking through the rooms of the Performance Sanctuary, one would be hard-pressed to point to something that could also be found in your average gym—or spa, for that matter.

Instead, the space is home to a halotherapy salt booth, a red light therapy table, infrared sauna domes, PEMF mats, a controlled cold plunge tank, Korean massage beds, Normatec leg compression sleeves, and vibroacoustic meditation cushions. (Plus, a cozy lounge area for sharing a cup of tea.)

“One of the things we hear all the time in therapy is how people lack community, and it really impacts mental health,” says Moore. “We wanted to create a space that combined mind, body, and soul, and had that communal layout. You’re not isolated doing any of the things here.”

Day passes are $59—and, if you bring a friend, you can each save $10 off your pass.

“Hopefully, we build that community piece,” says Moore. “And normalize taking care of yourself.”