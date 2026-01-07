6 Saratoga Shows You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter

JANUARY 23–24

Saratoga Arts

Following an uber-popular inaugural event in 2025, the Saratoga Film Showcase returns January 23–24 for a weekend that spotlights emerging filmmakers from the Capital Region and beyond. This year’s short films will once again be grouped into three categories: Art About Art, the back-by-popular-demand After Hours, and a to-be-announced block that will reveal itself to organizers as more films are submitted and selected.

“We’re so grateful to be able to bring the Saratoga Film Showcase back—this year with twice the number of films,” says Spencer Sherry, a local filmmaker and president of the 518 Film Network who organizes the showcase in partnership with Discover Saratoga and Saratoga Arts. “The reopening of the Saratoga Arts building following renovations and the installation of new theater equipment is an exciting addition to the weekend, with Putnam Place once again hosting our opening night shorts and party.”

JANUARY 22

Union Gables Inn

As part of an ongoing effort to make Opera Saratoga’s world-class programming available year-round, the Spa City company is presenting monthly Sip & Sings, at which attendees get bubbly, chef-crafted bites, and an evening of music by Opera Saratoga artists.

JANUARY 25

Universal Preservation Hall

The game is afoot as the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra presents an afternoon opera by Artistic Director Glen Cortese that’ll lead audiences deep into the shadows of Baker Street.

FEBRUARY 1

Caffè Lena

Caffè Lena welcomes singer-songwriter and former American Idol winner Lee DeWyze for an intimate evening steeped in heartfelt vocals and close-room storytelling. Doors open at 6:30pm.

FEBRUARY 5

SPAC

Part of the CulinaryArts@SPAC series, chef and author Natasha Pickowicz will bring attendees on a guided tasting through the communal ritual of hot pot. Celebrate Lunar New Year with dumplings, scallion pancakes, and more than enough hot pot broth to go around.

FEBRUARY 26

Putnam Place

Putnam Place turns up the heat on February 26 as Badfish brings its high-energy tribute to Sublime, pairing reggae-rock nostalgia with the band’s growing slate of original tracks. Beach Fly opens with breezy coastal rhythms.

FEBRUARY 27

Universal Preservation Hall

This winter, saxophonist Branford Marsalis will bring decades of award-winning jazz mastery to UPH. Whether interpreting Keith Jarrett, composing for film, or leading his celebrated quartet, Marsalis carries a rare artistic range that promises an evening of depth, improvisation, and New Orleans spirit.