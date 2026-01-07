Meet Our 2025 ’12 Under 12′ Honorees

Last year, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living teamed up with Adirondack Trust Company and Amsure to present a new initiative: 12 Under 12, a feature that, throughout the year, would highlight 12 kids age 12 and under who are already committed to making their communities a better place by way of donations, volunteer work, and fundraising. In December, we invited them all to our annual Capital Region Gives Back event, where emcee Libby Adams of FLY 92.3 honored the six that were able to attend onstage. Missed the party or one of the 12 Under 12 features in 2025? Meet all the honorees here:
Joe Chapman
Age: 7
Hometown: Gansevoort
School: Homeschooled
Community Involvement: Wilton Food Pantry, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, Schuylerville Public Library, and Cub Scouts
Keira Porcello
Age: 11
Hometown: Galway
School: Galway Junior/Senior High School
Community involvement: Best Buddies, Franklin Community Center
Christopher and Nicholas Mason
Ages: 8 and 6
Hometown: Saratoga Springs
School: Malta Montessori
Community Involvement: C.R. Wood Cancer Center
Lena Stein
Age: 11
Hometown: Saratoga Springs
School: Dorothy Nolan Elementary School
Community Involvement: Double H Ranch
Graham Boyd
Age: 6
Hometown: Ballston Spa
School: Gordon Creek Elementary School
Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region
Mackenzie Bedard
Age: 12
Hometown: Saratoga Springs
School: Maple Ave Middle School
Community Involvement: Saratoga Springs Children’s Theater, Saratoga Springs Public Library and more
Henry and Olivia Fichtman
Ages: 12 and 8
Hometown: Clifton Park
Schools: Christian Brothers Academy and Karigon Elementary School
Community Involvement: Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med
Ryhan Hotaling
Age: 12
Hometown: Delmar
Schools: Saint Gregory’s School
Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region
Landon Poucher
Age: 12
Hometown: Copake
School: Taconic Hills Central School
Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities, Roe Jan Food Pantry, Copake Park Commission
Emily K.
Age: 11
Hometown: North Greenbush, NY
School: North Colonie Central School District
Community Involvement: E&D Best Stuffies, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Capital Cup for Kids, and American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Greyson James Angley
Age: 8
Hometown: Colonie
School: Shaker Road Elementary School
Community Involvement: Colonie Little League Challenger program
Stella Burwell
Age: 9
Hometown: Cohoes
School: Harmony Hill elementary School
Community Involvement: Real Kids Wear Pink