Meet Our 2025 ’12 Under 12′ Honorees

Last year, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living teamed up with Adirondack Trust Company and Amsure to present a new initiative: 12 Under 12, a feature that, throughout the year, would highlight 12 kids age 12 and under who are already committed to making their communities a better place by way of donations, volunteer work, and fundraising. In December, we invited them all to our annual Capital Region Gives Back event, where emcee Libby Adams of FLY 92.3 honored the six that were able to attend onstage. Missed the party or one of the 12 Under 12 features in 2025? Meet all the honorees here:

Joe Chapman

Age: 7     
Hometown: Gansevoort
School: Homeschooled
Community Involvement: Wilton Food Pantry, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, Schuylerville Public Library, and Cub Scouts

Keira Porcello

Age: 11    
Hometown: Galway    
School: Galway Junior/Senior High School
Community involvement:  Best Buddies, Franklin Community Center

Christopher and Nicholas Mason

Ages: 8 and 6   
Hometown: Saratoga Springs    
School:  Malta Montessori
Community Involvement: C.R. Wood Cancer Center

Lena Stein

Age: 11   
Hometown: Saratoga Springs    
School:  Dorothy Nolan Elementary School
Community Involvement: Double H Ranch

Graham Boyd

Age: 6   
Hometown: Ballston Spa    
School: Gordon Creek Elementary School
Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Mackenzie Bedard

Age: 12   
Hometown: Saratoga Springs    
School: Maple Ave Middle School
Community Involvement: Saratoga Springs Children’s Theater, Saratoga Springs Public Library and more

Henry and Olivia Fichtman

Ages: 12 and 8   
Hometown: Clifton Park    
Schools: Christian Brothers Academy and Karigon Elementary School
Community Involvement: Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med

Ryhan Hotaling

Age: 12    
Hometown: Delmar    
Schools: Saint Gregory’s School
Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Landon Poucher

Age: 12    
Hometown: Copake     
School: Taconic Hills Central School
Community Involvement:  Ronald McDonald House Charities, Roe Jan Food Pantry, Copake Park Commission

Emily K.

Age: 11    
Hometown: North Greenbush, NY     
School: North Colonie Central School District
Community Involvement:  E&D Best Stuffies, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Capital Cup for Kids, and American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life

Greyson James Angley

Age: 8
Hometown: Colonie
School: Shaker Road Elementary School
Community Involvement: Colonie Little League Challenger program

Stella Burwell

Age: 9    
Hometown: Cohoes     
School: Harmony Hill elementary School
Community Involvement: Real Kids Wear Pink

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

