Meet Our 2025 ’12 Under 12′ Honorees

Last year, Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living teamed up with Adirondack Trust Company and Amsure to present a new initiative: 12 Under 12, a feature that, throughout the year, would highlight 12 kids age 12 and under who are already committed to making their communities a better place by way of donations, volunteer work, and fundraising. In December, we invited them all to our annual Capital Region Gives Back event, where emcee Libby Adams of FLY 92.3 honored the six that were able to attend onstage. Missed the party or one of the 12 Under 12 features in 2025? Meet all the honorees here:

Age: 7

Hometown: Gansevoort

School: Homeschooled

Community Involvement: Wilton Food Pantry, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, Schuylerville Public Library, and Cub Scouts

Age: 11

Hometown: Galway

School: Galway Junior/Senior High School

Community involvement: Best Buddies, Franklin Community Center

Ages: 8 and 6

Hometown: Saratoga Springs

School: Malta Montessori

Community Involvement: C.R. Wood Cancer Center

Age: 11

Hometown: Saratoga Springs

School: Dorothy Nolan Elementary School

Community Involvement: Double H Ranch

Age: 6

Hometown: Ballston Spa

School: Gordon Creek Elementary School

Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Age: 12

Hometown: Saratoga Springs

School: Maple Ave Middle School

Community Involvement: Saratoga Springs Children’s Theater, Saratoga Springs Public Library and more

Ages: 12 and 8

Hometown: Clifton Park

Schools: Christian Brothers Academy and Karigon Elementary School

Community Involvement: Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med

Age: 12

Hometown: Delmar

Schools: Saint Gregory’s School

Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Age: 12

Hometown: Copake

School: Taconic Hills Central School

Community Involvement: Ronald McDonald House Charities, Roe Jan Food Pantry, Copake Park Commission

Age: 11

Hometown: North Greenbush, NY

School: North Colonie Central School District

Community Involvement: E&D Best Stuffies, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Capital Cup for Kids, and American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life

Age: 8

Hometown: Colonie

School: Shaker Road Elementary School

Community Involvement: Colonie Little League Challenger program

Age: 9

Hometown: Cohoes

School: Harmony Hill elementary School

Community Involvement: Real Kids Wear Pink