Saratoga Living’s “I Do!” Issue Photo Contest Winners

This past fall, we put out a call for submissions for our first-ever wedding photography contest. We received more than 100 submissions from photographers, brides, planners, and vendors; sorted them into three categories; and sent them off to our esteemed judges, who scored each photo blind—without any info on who took them or who was in them. These are their top picks.

Best Overall

1. Amarnie Lawas at the center of a parade of bridesmaids

Date: September 27, 2025

Photography: JP Elario

Venue: Hall of Springs

Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire

Hair: Julie Potter

Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers

Dress: The White Dress By The Shore

Florals: Fleurtacious Designs

2. Kailee and Steve Eychner sharing sunset bliss during their cocktail hour

Date: September 20, 2025

Photography: Matt Ramos

Venue: Saratoga National Golf Club

Hair/Makeup: True Beauty Company

Dress: Lily Saratoga

3. Kiera Davis and Derek Montanye walking back down the aisle as husband and wife

Date: September 13, 2025

Photography: Sarah Tether

Venue: Fort William Henry

Hair: Sydney Phoenix

Makeup: Taylor Hayden

Dress: Lily Saratoga

Florals: The Plant Hatch

All in the Details

1. Bride Cherry Tsai’s blue velvet shoes were her “something blue.”

Date: April 19, 2025

Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.



2. Michelle and Lucas Frese’s wedding invitation

Date: October 10, 2025

Photography: The One Eleven Collective

Stationery: ScarletGracePrints

Rings: Hannoush Jewelers

3. SJ Rosenfeld and Matt Russell’s garden-like table setting

Date: September 27, 2025

Photography: Jason Hupe

Venue: The Adelphi Hotel

Florals: Samantha Nass Floral Design

A Moment in Time

1. Cherry Tsai and Travis Post dancing at their reception on a rainy evening

Date: April 19, 2025

Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.

Venue: Pat’s Barn

Dress: Jocelynn’s Bridal

2. A sprinkle-filled exit from Danielle Raleigh and Cody Carr’s wedding ceremony (she owns an ice cream shop)

Date: September 13, 2025

Photography: Caitlin Miller

Ceremony Location: St. Isaac Jocgues Church

Beauty: Lipstick N Lashes

Dress: Kleinfeld Bridal

Florals: Finishing Touches Flowers

3. Amarnie Lawas and Sean Ryan, post-“I do”

Date: September 27, 2025

Photography: JP Elario

Venue: Hall of Springs

Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire

Hair: Julie Potter

Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers

Dress: The White Dress

Florals: Fleurtacious Designs

Couple Goals

1. Jordan and Franklin Spina find a quiet spot at The Lodge.

Date: May 24, 2025

Photography: Sydney Andrew

Venue: The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel

Hair: Jennifer Lavender

Makeup: Sarah Marquart

Dress: Lily Saratoga

2. Bride Caitlyn Poleto’s veil is taken by a gust of wind as groom Jeff Kebart looks on.

Date: November 7, 2025

Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.

Venue: Franklin Plaza

Hair/Makeup: Purity Hair Design

Dress: Lily Saratoga

Florals: Felthousen’s Florist & Greenhouse

Men’s attire: Mr. Formal Wear

3. Sabrina and Nicholas Haines share an intimate moment on their wedding day.

Date: April 27, 2025

Photography: Molli Hendrick

Venue: Excelsior Springs Event Center

Hair: Casey Ryzner

Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers