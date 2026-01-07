follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

WEDDINGS

Saratoga Living’s “I Do!” Issue Photo Contest Winners

Presented by Mazzone Hospitality

This past fall, we put out a call for submissions for our first-ever wedding photography contest. We received more than 100 submissions from photographers, brides, planners, and vendors; sorted them into three categories; and sent them off to our esteemed judges, who scored each photo blind—without any info on who took them or who was in them. These are their top picks.

Best Overall

1. Amarnie Lawas at the center of a parade of bridesmaids

Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: JP Elario
Venue: Hall of Springs
Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire
Hair: Julie Potter
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers
Dress: The White Dress By The Shore
Florals: Fleurtacious Designs

2. Kailee and Steve Eychner sharing sunset bliss during their cocktail hour 

Date: September 20, 2025
Photography: Matt Ramos
Venue: Saratoga National Golf Club
Hair/Makeup: True Beauty Company
Dress: Lily Saratoga

3. Kiera Davis and Derek Montanye walking back down the aisle as husband and wife

Date: September 13, 2025
Photography: Sarah Tether
Venue: Fort William Henry
Hair: Sydney Phoenix
Makeup: Taylor Hayden
Dress: Lily Saratoga
Florals: The Plant Hatch

All in the Details

1. Bride Cherry Tsai’s blue velvet shoes were her “something blue.”

Date: April 19, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.


2. Michelle and Lucas Frese’s wedding invitation

Date: October 10, 2025
Photography: The One Eleven Collective
Stationery: ScarletGracePrints
Rings: Hannoush Jewelers

3. SJ Rosenfeld and Matt Russell’s garden-like table setting 

Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: Jason Hupe
Venue: The Adelphi Hotel
Florals: Samantha Nass Floral Design

A Moment in Time

1. Cherry Tsai and Travis Post dancing at their reception on a rainy evening

Date: April 19, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.
Venue: Pat’s Barn
Dress: Jocelynn’s Bridal

2. A sprinkle-filled exit from Danielle Raleigh and Cody Carr’s wedding ceremony (she owns an ice cream shop)

Date: September 13, 2025
Photography: Caitlin Miller
Ceremony Location: St. Isaac Jocgues Church
Beauty: Lipstick N Lashes
Dress: Kleinfeld Bridal
Florals: Finishing Touches Flowers

3. Amarnie Lawas and Sean Ryan, post-“I do” 

Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: JP Elario
Venue: Hall of Springs
Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire
Hair: Julie Potter
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers
Dress: The White Dress
Florals: Fleurtacious Designs

Couple Goals

1. Jordan and Franklin Spina find a quiet spot at The Lodge.

Date: May 24, 2025
Photography: Sydney Andrew
Venue: The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel
Hair: Jennifer Lavender
Makeup: Sarah Marquart
Dress: Lily Saratoga

2. Bride Caitlyn Poleto’s veil is taken by a gust of wind as groom Jeff Kebart looks on.

Date: November 7, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.
Venue: Franklin Plaza
Hair/Makeup: Purity Hair Design
Dress: Lily Saratoga
Florals: Felthousen’s Florist & Greenhouse
Men’s attire: Mr. Formal Wear

3. Sabrina and Nicholas Haines share an intimate moment on their wedding day. 

Date: April 27, 2025
Photography: Molli Hendrick
Venue: Excelsior Springs Event Center
Hair: Casey Ryzner
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

loader-image
Saratoga Springs
9:52 am, Jan 9, 2026
37°F
Humidity: 85 %
Pressure: 1021 hPa
Wind: 1 mph
Wind Gust: 2 mph
Clouds: 80%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 7:25 am
Sunset: 4:38 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Saratoga Living’s “I Do!” Issue Photo Contest Winners

Meet Our 2025 ’12 Under 12′ Honorees

6 Saratoga Shows You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.