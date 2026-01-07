Saratoga Living’s “I Do!” Issue Photo Contest Winners

Presented by Mazzone Hospitality
This past fall, we put out a call for submissions for our first-ever wedding photography contest. We received more than 100 submissions from photographers, brides, planners, and vendors; sorted them into three categories; and sent them off to our esteemed judges, who scored each photo blind—without any info on who took them or who was in them. These are their top picks.
Best Overall
1. Amarnie Lawas at the center of a parade of bridesmaids
Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: JP Elario
Venue: Hall of Springs
Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire
Hair: Julie Potter
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers
Dress: The White Dress By The Shore
Florals: Fleurtacious Designs
2. Kailee and Steve Eychner sharing sunset bliss during their cocktail hour
Date: September 20, 2025
Photography: Matt Ramos
Venue: Saratoga National Golf Club
Hair/Makeup: True Beauty Company
Dress: Lily Saratoga
3. Kiera Davis and Derek Montanye walking back down the aisle as husband and wife
Date: September 13, 2025
Photography: Sarah Tether
Venue: Fort William Henry
Hair: Sydney Phoenix
Makeup: Taylor Hayden
Dress: Lily Saratoga
Florals: The Plant Hatch
All in the Details
1. Bride Cherry Tsai’s blue velvet shoes were her “something blue.”
Date: April 19, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.
2. Michelle and Lucas Frese’s wedding invitation
Date: October 10, 2025
Photography: The One Eleven Collective
Stationery: ScarletGracePrints
Rings: Hannoush Jewelers
3. SJ Rosenfeld and Matt Russell’s garden-like table setting
Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: Jason Hupe
Venue: The Adelphi Hotel
Florals: Samantha Nass Floral Design
A Moment in Time
1. Cherry Tsai and Travis Post dancing at their reception on a rainy evening
Date: April 19, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.
Venue: Pat’s Barn
Dress: Jocelynn’s Bridal
2. A sprinkle-filled exit from Danielle Raleigh and Cody Carr’s wedding ceremony (she owns an ice cream shop)
Date: September 13, 2025
Photography: Caitlin Miller
Ceremony Location: St. Isaac Jocgues Church
Beauty: Lipstick N Lashes
Dress: Kleinfeld Bridal
Florals: Finishing Touches Flowers
3. Amarnie Lawas and Sean Ryan, post-“I do”
Date: September 27, 2025
Photography: JP Elario
Venue: Hall of Springs
Event Planner: The Main Event by Kelly Jeanmaire
Hair: Julie Potter
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers
Dress: The White Dress
Florals: Fleurtacious Designs
Couple Goals
1. Jordan and Franklin Spina find a quiet spot at The Lodge.
Date: May 24, 2025
Photography: Sydney Andrew
Venue: The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel
Hair: Jennifer Lavender
Makeup: Sarah Marquart
Dress: Lily Saratoga
2. Bride Caitlyn Poleto’s veil is taken by a gust of wind as groom Jeff Kebart looks on.
Date: November 7, 2025
Photography: Hitlin Photography Inc.
Venue: Franklin Plaza
Hair/Makeup: Purity Hair Design
Dress: Lily Saratoga
Florals: Felthousen’s Florist & Greenhouse
Men’s attire: Mr. Formal Wear
3. Sabrina and Nicholas Haines share an intimate moment on their wedding day.
Date: April 27, 2025
Photography: Molli Hendrick
Venue: Excelsior Springs Event Center
Hair: Casey Ryzner
Makeup: Elizabeth Sommers