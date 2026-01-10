SLAH: Pitney Meadows Is Now Offering Weddings and Events

In our 2023 “I Do!” Issue, we featured the wedding of former Saratoga Living cover subjects Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, Saratoga natives who went on to found the uber-popular wellness brand, Golde. The couple met as preschoolers in Saratoga, so it was only fitting that they got married in the Spa City. And as champions of local produce and home cooking (Trinity has a cookbook titled Eating at Home coming out next year), it was only fitting that they got married at Pitney Meadows Community Farm.

“We’ve loved visiting Pitney Meadows for their great produce stand,” Wofford said. “So when we heard they hosted a handful of wedding events every year, we knew it would be perfect for us.”

Fast-forward a few years, and Pitney Meadows is gearing up to take their wedding operations up a notch.

