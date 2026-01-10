follow us

SLAH: Pitney Meadows Is Now Offering Weddings and Events

  • Thanks to a partnership with Farmstead Catering, Saratoga's community farm has become a one-stop shop for gatherings of all sizes.

In our 2023 “I Do!” Issue, we featured the wedding of former Saratoga Living cover subjects Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, Saratoga natives who went on to found the uber-popular wellness brand, Golde. The couple met as preschoolers in Saratoga, so it was only fitting that they got married in the Spa City. And as champions of local produce and home cooking (Trinity has a cookbook titled Eating at Home coming out next year), it was only fitting that they got married at Pitney Meadows Community Farm.

“We’ve loved visiting Pitney Meadows for their great produce stand,” Wofford said. “So when we heard they hosted a handful of wedding events every year, we knew it would be perfect for us.”

Fast-forward a few years, and Pitney Meadows is gearing up to take their wedding operations up a notch.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
