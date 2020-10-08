fbpx

Albany’s Healing Whispers Is a Cowork Space for Holistic Practitioners

Owner Josetta Jenkins-Smith also operates her practice of the same name out of the space.

Healing Whispers

This story originally appeared in the September/October edition of Capital Region LivingSaratoga Living‘s sister magazine.

Most people find their way to holistic healing in an effort to better their own life. A portion of those people end up becoming practitioners in an effort to better the lives of others. And then there’s Josetta “Josy” Jenkins-Smith, who went in search of spiritual guidance for herself, became a practitioner and then took it one step further: She opened a cowork space specifically for other holistic practitioners who don’t have a brick-and-mortar space of their own.

A few years ago, Jenkins-Smith, a Colonie-based software developer, went in search of spiritual guidance, finding herself at a shop in Rhode Island. “As I was meeting with mentors out there, every mentor I had told me that I was meant for spiritual leadership,” she says. “It took me a while to actually swallow that pill, because I was just there for myself, but as I kept going along that path, a year and a half later I realized and I accepted that this was the road for me to go on.”

Now, Jenkins-Smith is the owner of Healing Whispers, a coworking space on New Karner Road in Albany, as well as her own practice of the same name. She specializes in the areas of astrology, chakras, crystals, reiki and spiritual coaching, which she calls her “real passion” and interprets as “meeting people where they are in their journey of mindfulness, their journey of spirituality—whatever that means to them.”

Jenkins-Smith currently rents out space at Healing Whispers to two other practitioners, but had a rotating list of close to a dozen pre-COVID. “The mission,” she says, “is to give practitioners the opportunity to bring their mission to fruition in a way that’s feasible and affordable.” Visit healingwhispers.net to start your path to spiritual healing.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 