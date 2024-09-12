Behind the Scenes of the Saratoga Showcase of Homes With Interior Designs Atelier

The designers at Saratoga’s Interior Designs Atelier sometimes like to say that their work saves marriages. That certainly may be the case with their latest project, a 4,300-square-foot Nelson Ave home that will be featured in this fall’s annual Saratoga Showcase of Homes.

“The clients are distinctly different in what they want,” says Senior Interior Designer Diane Meyer. “The husband wanted more traditional colonial, and the wife wanted more modern farmhouse.” Adding to the stress of designing their forever home? The hard deadline of October 5, when the house will be opened to thousands of guests for the two-weekend Showcase.

Construction is underway on the DSG home on Nelson Avenue.

For those who’ve never been, the Saratoga Showcase of Homes is exactly what it sounds like—new homes constructed by the area’s top builders are opened up for the general public to check out. It’s also a fundraiser that has raised nearly $1.5 million for nonprofits Rebuilding Together Saratoga and Habitat for Humanity to date. This year’s event, going on October 5-6 and October 12-13, will draw the curtain back on nine spectacular homes, including the one Interior Designs Atelier is currently working on.

Designed by architect Dreamscapes Unlimited and built by DSG Construction, the Nelson Ave home has four bedrooms plus an office/den, and a carriage house in the back. Meyer and Interior Designs Atelier Owner and Principle Designer Linda Gerace-Skinner were brought on after construction started, and are now working overtime to bring the project to completion.

“It’s an updated traditional style that’s fresh, approachable and timeless,” says Gerace-Skinner. “We’ve considered classic marbles in areas throughout the home, including a gorgeous Bluette marble for the primary bathroom, a checkered black and Carrara marble for the mudroom, and marble mosaics for the backsplashes. We’re using dark walnut woods, traditional molding and a crisp palette of bold colors, yet keeping it bright and airy.”

Adds Meyer: “We took time to explain to the clients how we can thoughtfully combine their styles and personalities to achieve both of their desires.” In other words, marriage: saved.

To see the finished project, check out the DSG house at this year’s Saratoga Showcase of Homes, or pick up the holiday issue of Saratoga Living.