Belmonte Builders’ New Forest Grove Community Has Something for Everyone [Sponsored]

In a real estate market where quality homes at affordable price points are increasingly hard to come by, there’s never been a better time to build. And with Belmonte Builders’ new Forest Grove community now entering phase two of development, there’s never been a better time to build a Belmonte home.

Located in the town of Wilton in the Saratoga Springs City School District,, Forest Grove is a new-home community consisting of both twin homes and single-family homes, all on heavily wooded lots. (The mailing address and school district is actually Saratoga, but homeowners will enjoy lower Wilton taxes.) With 19 different floor plans to choose from, Forest Grove has something for everyone, from maintenance-free, premium twin homes starting in the mid-500s to single-family homes with larger lots, both in a variety of floor plans.

“People started moving in earlier this year, and they’re all very excited about the amenities to come,” says Peter Belmonte, second-generation owner of the family-run, Clifton Park–based company.

“It’s a master-plan community with all the amenities that people in the Northeast ask for.” Some of those amenities? A 5,000-square-foot community center complete with a kitchen, gathering room, full gym, swimming pool, pavilion and pickleball ball courts. Plus, original buyers of newly built homes in Forest Grove get 50 percent off golf course memberships at McGregor Links Country Club, which is only five minutes away. The Northway is also just minutes away, making commuting a breeze. Other perks of Forest Grove living include seven miles of walking trails, a dog park and well-lit sidewalks throughout the community.

Forest Grove is clearly a hit with homebuyers—phase one sold out in just 18 months. In other words, if you’re interested in a Forest Grove home, act fast—we’re already a month into phase two.

“We have three models on site—two decorated,” Belmonte says, “and are proud that both are award-winning. The Westerly model home won Best New Construction Floor Plan and Best New Merchandised Model in the 2023 CRBRA Best in Building Awards, and the community itself won Best Twin Home Project. We enjoy giving tours of the property and our model homes. It’s the best way for people to see up close the quality that goes into each and every Belmonte home.”

Forest Grove’s sales center/model home is located at 2 Daintree Drive, Saratoga Springs. Hours are noon-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, and Sunday by appointment. Contact Sharon Byrne at 518.527.4914 or [email protected] to get started on your journey to

Forest Grove living!