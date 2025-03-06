Photo courtesy of Crawl With Us

The Capital Region is seeing green this year, with dozens of St. Patrick’s Day events happening across Saratoga, Albany, Troy, Schenectady… the list goes on. Your only issue this year? Deciding where to go. Here are your options:

Saratoga Springs

Lucky Puppy Rescue’s Pup Crawl

When: Saturday, March 15

What’s happening: A “pup” crawl across Saratoga that supports Lucky Puppy Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs.

Schedule:

11:30am: Sign in at Bailey’s while meeting adoptable pups

12-1pm: Bailey’s

1-2pm: Druther’s

2-3pm: Cantina

3-4pm: Caroline Street Pub

4-5pm: Whitman Brewery

Details: Tickets cost $30 and include access to drink specials at participating venues, a raffle ticket, and a Lucky Puppy Pup Crawl T-shirt (guaranteed only if you sign up by Friday, March 7). Pick up one raffle ticket per venue for the chance to win a gift card giveaway. Winners will be drawn at Whitman Brewing. Get your tickets by sending $30, your name, and your shirt size to @LPpupcrawl on Venmo.

Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/lppupcrawl

Parting Glass

When: Thursday, March 13 through Monday, March 17

What’s happening: Live music all weekend long and an official St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Monday.

Schedule:

Thursday, March 13 at 7pm: The McKrells

Friday, March 14 at 8pm: Nocturne Troubadours

Saturday, March 15 at 8pm: The Ruffians

Sunday, March 16 at 3pm: Burnsmoore Bridge

Monday, March 17 at 11am: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with live music, corned beef and cabbage specials, lots of Guinness, and Irish step dancers at 12pm. Families are welcome.

Details: Reservations are recommended. Covers range from $10-15 per show.

Learn more: https://www.partingglasspub.com

Harvey’s

When: Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 from 11am-12am; Sunday, March 16 and Monday, March 17 from 11am-11pm

What’s happening: Stop by during regular hours on Friday and Saturday, but the fun really begins on Sunday—a special Irish fare menu, live music, Irish step dancers, Jameson shots, and plenty of Guinness will be available. Expect the same on Monday, just without the live music. Special drink promotions will be available from Saturday through Monday—see the schedule below:

Saturday, March 15 (5-7pm: Powers Whiskey; 6-8pm: Guinness Rippler; 7-9pm: Redbreast Whiskey)

Sunday, March 16 (5-7pm: Jameson)

Monday, March 17 (6-8pm: Slane; time TBD: Tyrconnell)

Learn more: https://harveyspub.com

Photo courtesy of Lucy’s Bar

Lucy’s Bar

When: Saturday, March 15

What’s happening: Lucy’s Bar will be transformed into “Lucky’s Pub,” a pop-up Irish bar.

Details: Drink specials will be available, including $13 Lucky Mimosas.

Learn more: https://lucysbars.com

The Night Owl

When: Saturday, March 15 from 9pm-2am

What’s happening: Live music and drink specials all night long.

Details: Sed Beats & Friends Trio will be in the cocktail bar; DJ Tomb will be in the club. Drink specials include $10 Jameson shots, $10 Green Dragon Shots (Chartreuse & Casamigos), and $6 Guinness.

Learn more: https://www.saratoganightowl.com

The Local Pub and Teahouse

When: Saturday, March 15 from 9:30am-11pm

What’s happening: Live music at lunch and dinner time.

Learn more: http://www.thelocalpubandteahouse.com

Saratoga Paint & Sip

When: Sunday, March 16 from 2-4pm

What’s happening: Paint & Pints

Details: Tickets cost $42. One ticket includes two pint glasses to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day and one free non-alcoholic beverage from their Ohana AF Tiki Bar & Lounge.

Learn more and get tickets: https://www.paintandsipstudios.com

Conquering Kids Cancer Firefighter Benefit Hockey Game

When: Sunday, March 16; doors open at 10am, game is from 11am-1pm

Where: Saratoga Springs Ice Rink, 30 Weibel Avenue

What’s happening: Saratoga Springs Fire Hockey will face Worcester (MA) Firefighters Hockey in a festive game for charity.

Details: Donations are suggested and will benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists kids undergoing cancer treatment and supports childhood cancer research. The Saratoga Springs Firefighters will be wearing special St. Patrick’s Day themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. The event is in partnership with Kings Tavern and Saratoga City Tavern; after the game, everyone is invited to join both teams at Kings Tavern.

Learn more: https://www.saratoga.com/event/conquering-kids-cancer-firefighter-benefit-hockey-game-saratoga-springs-fire-hockey-vs-worcester-ma-firefighters-hockey-258806

King’s Tavern

When: Monday, March 17 at 8am

What’s happening: Keggz & Eggz Celebration

Details: Enjoy an Irish breakfast, live music, and St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/KingsTavernSaratoga

Albany

74th Annual Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 15 starting at 2pm

Where: Parade begins at Lexington & Central Ave

Learn more: https://albanystpatricksdayparade.com

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, March 15 from 4pm-12am

Where: Bar Vegan, Fuze Box, Out of Town Bistro, Savoy Taproom, The Eleven at Lark Hall, and The Loft at 205

Details: Single tickets are $29.69; group tickets are $24.05 each when you purchase at least 4 at once. Tickets include 2-3 shots, no covers, a free US Stadium party cup, a bottle opener lanyard, green and gold beads, and food and drink specials.

Learn more and get tickets: https://www.crawlwith.us/albany/stpattys

Albany Warehouse District

When: Monday, March 17 starting at 11am

Where: Lost & Found Bar and Kitchen and Lionheart on the Green

What’s happening: All-day St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Learn more: https://lostandfoundalbany.com & https://albanylionheartpub.com

Schenectady

Katie O’Byrnes Irish Pub

When: Saturday, March 15 starting at 5pm

What’s happening: Katie’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Details: Get festive with bagpipes and live music from 2096 and Grand Central Station.

Learn more: https://www.katieobyrnespub.com

Frog Alley Brewing

When: Friday, March 14 through Monday, March 17

Schedule:

Friday, March 14 from 5-11:30pm: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Kick-Off with live music from Black Mountain Symphony and Too Nuts Trio. $10 cover.

Saturday, March 15: Kegs & Eggs from 10am-12pm; 2096 from 12-3pm; and Get Up Jack from 7-10pm. $10 cover.

Sunday, March 16 from 10am-12pm: Green eggs & ham breakfast menu from Annabel’s. Kids’ activities include cookie decorating, crafts, and NA green drinks. Live performances from the Boland School of Irish Dance and Maggie’s Clan. A cookie decorating class from Sweet Dee’s Patisserie will be offered from 12-2pm; get tickets here.

Monday, March 17 from 6-9pm: Live music from Hair Of The Dog, one of the world’s foremost Celtic bands. $5 cover.

Learn more: https://frogalleybrewing.com

Wolff’s Biergarten

When: Saturday, March 15 from 8pm-2am

What’s happening: St. Patrick’s Day with DJ Ketchup

Details: High-energy live DJ set by DJ Ketchup, who will be spinning crowd-favorite dance tracks. Drink specials will be available all night long. $10 presale tickets; $15 at the door.

Learn more and get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-day-with-dj-ketchup-tickets-1259615276199

Ballston Spa

Speckled Pig Brewery

When: Saturday, March 15 starting at 12pm

What’s happening: St. Paddy’s Day Celebration

Details: Enjoy green beer, SPB Dry Irish Stout, craft cocktails, reuben pizza, corned beef sandwiches, and the Albany Pipe Band at 6pm. The first 100 customers will receive an SPB St. Paddy’s Day t-shirt.

Learn more: https://www.speckledpigbrewing.com

Clifton Park

Van Patten Golf Club

When: Sunday, March 16 from 9am-1pm

What’s happening: Kegs & Eggs Irish Brunch

Details: Brunch menu will include shepherd’s pie, hearty Irish stew, scrambled eggs, regular brunch favorites (pancakes, home-fried potatoes, bacon, and sausage), plus an omelet station and a corned beef carving station. $12.95 for children under 12; $21.95 for adults. Green beer will be sold separately. Reservations are recommended.

Learn more: https://www.vanpattengolf.com

Troy

Troy LepreCon Pub Crawl

When: Saturday, March 8

Schedule:

11:30am: Ryan’s Wake

1pm: McAddys

2pm: The Ruck

3pm: Eldorado Bar

4pm: Bootleggers

Details: The 2025 LepreCon Pub Crawl promises Irish cheer, festive drinks, and lots of mischief. A donation of $5 is suggested to support the children of Troy. The first 100 people to participate get a free Guinness scarf.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/share/1A1akpUQ7Z

Bootleggers

When: Saturday, March 15 starting at 12pm and going all day

What’s happening: Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Details: A day of live music and entertainment (including The Refrigerators, DJ MIKEY C, and DJ TSWAG), Irish food, festive drinks, games, and dancing. $10 cover.

Learn more: https://bootleggerstroy.com

Cohoes

Signal 30

When: Saturday, March 15 from 2-5pm

What’s happening: Live music from Matty D; food specials including corned beef dishes, reubens, reuben quesadillas, and Irish fries; drink specials including Guinness, car bombs, and Twisted Leprechaun cocktails.

Learn more: https://www.signal30bbq.com

Hoosick Falls

Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 15 starting at 1pm

Where: Parade will begin at Wood Park and head down Main

Details: This year’s parade will feature the Taconic Pipe Band, the Yankee Doodle Band, and Brass-O-Mania amongst other performers, floats, and marchers. A 50/50 Pot O’ Gold Raffle will be held to benefit the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade; the winner will be drawn after the parade.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/16E96UDceF

Hoosick Falls Irish Festival

When: Saturday, March 15 from 12-3pm

Where: Hoosick Armory, 80 Church Street, Hoosick Falls

Details: Celebrate after the parade with live Irish music, bagpipes, Irish dancing, and food trucks.

Learn more: https://www.hoosickarmory.org

Brown’s Walloomsac Brewery & Taproom

When: Saturday, March 15 from 1-3pm

What’s happening: Toss the Feathers will play a lively mix of traditional Irish music and songs while you enjoy a special menu of Irish-inspired dishes.

Learn more: https://www.brownsbrewing.com

Nassau

S&S Farm Brewery

When: Saturday, March 15 from 12-9pm

What’s happening: St. Patrick’s Day Party

Details: An all-day, family-friendly event with Irish food, traditional Irish-style beers, all-day Bloody Marys, Irish dancing, live music, and outdoor firepits.

Learn more: https://www.sandsbrewery.com