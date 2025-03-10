Attending a wedding designed by Samantha Nass is an experience in itself—each detail, no matter how small, is meticulously crafted to reflect the couple’s unique personality and style. The Italian-born, British-raised floral designer brings a worldly perspective to her designs and understands that a look that’s particularly hot at any given moment may not always stand the test of time.

“My mantra is timeless over trendy,” Nass explains. “Trends are great for fashion, but for your wedding—a day you’ll remember forever—you want to look back in 20 years and feel proud of your choices, not question them.”

Flowers and Photography in Harmony

Nass encourages couples to finalize their photographer before they consult with her. Why? Because the style of photography—natural light, filters or other techniques—plays a key role in how floral arrangements are perceived in photos.

“Flowers and photography need to work in harmony,” she says. “Photos are what immortalize the day, and knowing your photographer’s style helps me tailor your floral designs to complement that vision.”

A Collaborative Design Process

Consultations with Nass are more than just a discussion of flowers—they’re a deep-dive into the couple’s story, values and aspirations for their big day. Nass asks a variety of questions to truly understand her clients’ vision. Beyond florals, her team can provide everything from custom linens to arches, chuppas, lanterns and other accoutrements to enhance your event.

“While some people may initially seek a quick quote to check flowers off their list,” she notes, “our specialty lies in creating designs that evoke emotion and tell your unique story as a couple. My goal is to collaborate with you to craft floral arrangements that truly reflect who you are and the sentiment you want to convey on your special day.”

Signature Styles

Nass finds that wedding floral designs typically fall into three distinct styles:

1. Light and Delicate: Ethereal designs featuring pale shades of white, cream and blush

2. Colorful and Bold: Cheerful, vibrant blooms that bring a joyful energy

3. Edgy and Modern: Moody palettes designed to evoke drama and sophistication

Another emerging trend? Sustainability. Many couples are now opting for designs that emphasize elegance through simplicity, minimizing waste without compromising beauty and design.

Tailored Consultations

Before meeting with Nass, clients complete a personalized questionnaire. This ensures the initial consultation is productive and tailored, with clear discussions about floral options, themes and any special requests.

“The bridal bouquet is more than just an accessory,” she says. “It’s a symbol of love, hope and the promise of a beautiful future together.”

From Finance to Florals

Nass’ journey into floral design is as unique as her work. After marrying in Saratoga Springs, she moved to the area in 2014, leaving a career in finance to pursue her passion for creativity. Initially operating as a by-appointment-only designer, she opened her thriving studio on Lawrence Street in 2022.

“I’ve always been creative, but I need the structure of a spreadsheet, too,” she laughs. “This business lets me combine everything I love. I’m incredibly passionate about what I do, and I’m grateful to help couples bring their dreams to life.”

Samantha Nass Floral Design is more than a business—it’s a commitment to artistry, community, collaboration and the creation of timeless memories.

61 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs | snfloraldesign.com