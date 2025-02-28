Photography by Collins Nai

When digital creators Ludovick and Jessica Love bought an 1800s farmhouse in Broadalbin in 2021, they wanted to share the magic of their property with their friends and family. The best way to do that? Host a wedding in the backyard under a tent that showed it all off.

“The clear-top tent allowed for our guests to enjoy an evening of dancing under the stars and experience the atmosphere of our home’s landscape,” says Ludovick of the tent they rented from Schenectady’s Total Events. “It elevated our reception in our way that a regular tent wouldn’t have—we had the coverage, but with an al fresco feel. It added such a romantic, warm glow and ambiance.” Throw in chandeliers and twinkling lights from Total Events, as well as draped greenery and flowers by Ivie Joy Floral Arts, and the Loves’ dream wedding was complete.

“It was sentimental for us to make our most special memories here,” Ludovick says. “It was the first time our friends and family had come up to visit, and we wanted to fill the home with all their love.”

