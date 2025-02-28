Dreaming of an English tea party–themed bridal shower? How about an engagement party straight out of a fairy tale? Or maybe a rehearsal dinner that transports you to an Italian villa? All that is possible, thanks to a new wedding service being provided by two local business owners.

Introducing The Saratoga Set, a new company that takes the work of decorating your next event off your hands. “The amount of detail that goes along with getting events staged and decorated is not small,” says Danna Dubno, who recently launched The Saratoga Set with business partner Ann Murphy. “We are there to completely focus on all those details, so the couple can focus on other aspects of their day while we make their dream décor become reality.”

Dubno is no stranger to the world of event design—she owns PaperDolls of Saratoga, a brick-and-mortar stationery, gift and event décor store that specializes in custom invitations for weddings and other events. When she hired Murphy, owner of home staging and interior design company Love It Designs, to revamp the product displays at her Saratoga Marketplace shop, the two women discovered not only that they had a lot in common, but also that they had complementary skills. They put their minds together and The Saratoga Set was born.

Dubno and Murphy already have a few events under their belts, but are looking to expand The Saratoga Set into the world of weddings in 2025—think showers, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners and smaller receptions. The first step to working with them is to schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, after which they can begin sourcing materials and coming up with a design that truly reflects the couple and the spirit of their day. “We can work with any vibe,” Dubno says, “but our intrinsic feel is vintage, classy and posh.”

With the birth of the new company, Dubno is also in the process of reimagining PaperDolls. What was once a stationery store offering custom design services is now also the home base for The Saratoga Set. Dubno’s also been getting some new merchandise, including home décor and hospitality items reflective of Murphy’s Love It Designs style. One new brand PaperDolls is now carrying is Rebecca Ray, a made-in-the-USA, equestrian-inspired line of bags and accessories that previously wasn’t available anywhere in Saratoga.

Ultimately, PaperDolls, Love It Designs and The Saratoga Set all share a common ethos. “We love what we do,” Dubno says. “This is our passion, so we enjoy every minute of our work, and strive to make it enjoyable for everyone who comes through our doors.”

454 Broadway, #4, Saratoga Springs | 518.583.4084 | saratogapaperdolls@gmail.com