If you have been following the ongoing construction at Belmont Park, wondering if the renovation was going to be finished in time for the 2026 Belmont Stakes, one of your predictions may have just been confirmed. The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will indeed be returning to Saratoga Race Course for its 158th running the first weekend in June of next year. The renovations at the downstate Belmont Park are expected to be completed in September 2026.

While an alternate plan was proposed to host the 2026 Belmont at the partially completed Belmont Park with a limited number of fans, the decision was ultimately made to bring the third leg of the Triple Crown back to Saratoga to allow the event to be unhindered by various restrictions made necessary by the ongoing construction.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the news on Friday. “New York is home to world class sports and entertainment and this final chapter of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course honors our rich racing heritage while paving the way for a bold, new future at Belmont Park,” the Governor said. “Bringing the race back to Saratoga next year will once again expand the audience for this storied leg of the Triple Crown and ensure fans continue to enjoy the full experience.”

But first, the July 4th Racing Festival, coming to Saratoga for the first time ever July 3–6, and the regular Saratoga meet, which kicks off July 10 and runs through Labor Day.