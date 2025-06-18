follow us

SLAH: Meet the New Owner of Caroline Street’s Oldest Bar

In 1970, Caroline Street was home to exactly two bars: The Turf, located on the corner of Caroline and Putnam streets, and a watering hole at the top of the street who’s name you might recognize.

“It was hippies, and motorcycle gangs, and just stragglers,” says longtime owner Jim Stanley of Tin & Lint’s clientele back then.

Jim worked as a doorman at T&L that first year it was in business, and eventually became a bartender and bar manager before purchasing the bar from owners Dave Meade and Tom Malone around 1985. He kept the business afloat long after The Turf became Gaffney’s, long after bars started taking over the businesses that used to occupy the sleepy street, and long after those bars became new bars. He ran Tin & Lint all the way up until the spring of 2025, when he sold it to one of his own young bartenders: Brianna Collins.

Continue reading on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
