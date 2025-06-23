follow us

Saratoga Street to be Renamed in Honor of the Late Mark Straus

  • Mark Straus moved to Saratoga Springs in the ’70s with a vision for its future. Decades later, Straus Place will honor his lasting impact on the Spa City.

The historic downtown Saratoga Springs that you love so much? Mark Straus, who passed away last year, is largely to thank—and now the City of Saratoga Springs and the Downtown Business Association are honoring his legacy with a street-naming ceremony on Tuesday, June 24, at 1pm.

Widely regarded as a key contributor in the revitalization of downtown in the 1970s as well as the creation of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation in 1977, Mark began dreaming of changes to the Spa City when he moved there with his wife, Elizabeth, in the ’70s.

“My parents instantly fell in love with the city,” says Mark and Elizabeth’s daughter, Lucy Moran, who owns Lucia Boutique. “But my father’s love of real estate, history, architecture, and community really drove his desire to see Saratoga brought back to the gem that it was at the turn of the century.”

How did Mark transform his vision into action? It started with him and Elizabeth opening a store called Mabou, which quickly became a landmark downtown business. Then he purchased additional property, secured small business tenants, and helped them grow and succeed however he could.

“He was always ready to dedicate his time and effort to help tenants realize their visions for their businesses,” says Mark’s son Alex, who owns The Night Owl. “He would go out of his way to make sure they had everything they needed to be set up for success.”

By nurturing partnerships with small businesses and continually investing himself in their success, Mark established Saratoga Springs as a thriving destination for entrepreneurs, tourists, and residents alike—which, by taking a stroll down Broadway now, you’ll see still stands true.

Their dad’s heart, dedication, and selflessness are what Lucy and Alex hope people will remember when they see Straus Place, which is located off Lake Ave between Broadway and Maple Ave. (It’s across from the Saratoga Springs Police Department and was formerly known as Britton Place.)

“When we think of our father, we remember his smile, his eternal optimism, and his love for the Saratoga community,” Lucy says. “We are so proud of the work he did and put in place for future generations, and hope that others know and feel that effect for many years to come.”

Join the celebration of Mark’s life and legacy at the Straus Place dedication ceremony, tomorrow at 1pm on Lake Avenue and Straus Place.

Cierra Orlyk

Cierra Orlyk is a senior writer at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines, where she covers new spots, notable events, and other things worth knowing about in the 518. The Cohoes native is also responsible for the magazines' weekly Must-Read newsletter and social media accounts. When she’s not working, you’ll find her racing to scribble down spontaneous poems, planning her next adventure, or channeling the Sleepytime Bear with tea and a good book or show.
