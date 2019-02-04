Cantina Doubles Down On Its ‘Next Great Saratoga Cocktail’ Entry

For our first issue of 2019—the “I Do!” Issue—saratoga living tracked down the bartender at one of our favorite local watering holes, Cantina, to provide us with their “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entry. This one joins 15 Church’s The Saratoga Rose, Max London’s The Saratoga, 9 Maple Avenue’s Saratoga Rye Buck, Siro’s Ginger Mint Mojito and other great entries from Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar, Sinclair Saratoga, Morrissey’s At The Adelphi and Hamlet & Ghost. Behold, The Double Down.

Mixologist: Nick Aquino

Bar: Cantina

Cocktail: The Double Down

With mezcal and tequila having such a hot year last year and poised to continue their streak into 2019, I wanted to create a cocktail that was both a hat-tip to the future of the liquor industry and an homage to Saratoga Springs’ (gambling) past and present. Hence, the cocktail including both tequila and mezcal—and the gambling reference in its name. (Plus, Cantina’s bar is all about agave!) The result is a subtly smoky, sweet, tart and refreshing cocktail.

The Double Down

Ingredients

3/4 oz. Mezcal Unión

3/4 oz. Casamigos Reposado tequila

3/4 oz. Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

3/4 oz. Grapefruit juice

3/4 oz. Fresh-squeezed lime juice

1/4 oz. Organic agave syrup

1 Bar spoonful of Luxardo cherry juice

Lime wheel

Maraschino cherry

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel and Maraschino cherry.