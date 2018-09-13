Daily Racing Form: Delta Prince Favored Among Nine In Woodbine Mile

The late-blooming Stronach Stable runner has 5-2 odds for Saturday's Grade 1, $800,000 race.

ETOBICOKE, Ontario – The late-blooming Stronach Stable runner Delta Prince has been made the 5-2 morning line favorite in a field of nine for Saturday’s Grade 1, $800,000 Woodbine Mile.

Delta Prince made quite a splash on a sweltering day in his lone Woodbine outing June 30 in the Grade 2 King Edward Stakes, when he flirted with the one-mile course record during a decisive score.

Trained by Jimmy Jerkens, Delta Prince will start from post 3 under Javier Castellano, who was aboard when the 5-year-old finished a close second Aug. 11 in the Grade 1 Fourstardave at Saratoga.

“According to Jimmy, he’s doing great,” said Stronach Stable racing manager Mike Doyle.

Oscar Performance is the 7-2 second choice, with Jose Ortiz riding for trainer Brian Lynch. A multiple Grade 1 winner, Oscar Performance has worked regularly since being pulled up when favored in the Grade 1 Arlington Million on Aug. 11.

The Europeans Lord Glitters and Stormy Antarctic had their flight from Amsterdam delayed this week due to mechanical problems.

The ultra-consistent Lord Glitters (4-1) is coming off a Group 3 victory at York, which came on the heels of a third-place finish behind Lightning Spear in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. His trainer, David O’Meara, won this event in 2015 with Mondialiste. Jamie Spencer has the mount.

Stormy Antarctic (8-1), a Group 2 winner in Germany, wound up third last time out in the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood. Gerald Mosse will ride him for trainer E.C.D. Walker.

The popular Mr Havercamp (6-1) romped over a modest group in the local prep for the Mile, the Grade 2 Play the King, run on yielding ground. Trainer Catherine Day Phillips will give leading local rider Eurico Da Silva a leg up on Mr Havercamp, who is unbeaten in four starts over Woodbine’s roomy course.

The Grade 1-winning millionaire Divisidero (8-1) has been idle since ending up third behind Voodoo Song and Delta Prince in the Fourstardave.

Rounding out the field are Good Samaritan (10-1), La Sardane (15-1), and Vanish (20-1).

Saturday’s 12-race program also includes a top-notch edition of the Grade 1 Northern Dancer Turf, headed by Hawkbill. Reigning Canadian Horse of the Year Pink Lloyd will be favored in the Grade 3 Bold Venture. The Grade 2 Canadian and the $100,00 Sweet Briar Too Stakes are also on the card.

Sunday’s excellent 11-race card includes the Grade 1 Natalma, the Grade 1 Summer, and the $100,000 Vice Regent Stakes.

The Woodbine Mile, a Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re in qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Mile, will be broadcast in Canada on TSN 2 from 4-5 p.m. Eastern. Carded as race 8, the Woodbine Mile has a post time of 4:48 p.m.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

Ron Gierkink, Daily Racing Form

