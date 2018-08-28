Daily Racing Form: Mucho Works Toward Hopeful Start

The 2-year-old, coming off a 9 3/4-length victory on August 4, is prepared for the Grade 1 race Monday.

Mucho, whose 9 3/4-length victory Aug. 4 may rank as the top performance by a 2-year-old male at the meet, worked a half-mile in 49.08 seconds over the Oklahoma training track Monday morning in preparation for a start in the Grade 1 Hopeful next Monday.

Mucho worked in company with the maiden Southern Bridge, starting two lengths behind that one and finishing two in front while getting his last quarter in 23.46. He galloped out five furlongs in 1:03.60.

“I thought it was a great work,” trainer Bill Mott said. “I had him coming home in 23 and 2, just galloping. It was a pretty good gallop-out, too.”

Mucho, a son of Blame, finished second in his debut June 10 at Belmont. Eight weeks later, Mucho drew off to an authoritative victory in a six-furlong maiden race, covering the distance in 1:10.19 and earning a 90 Beyer Speed Figure.

Also working Monday for the Hopeful was Nitrous, who went a half-mile in 48.84 over the Oklahoma training track with a final quarter of 23.16.

Nitrous, trained by Steve Asmussen, won a 5 1/2-furlong maiden race by 3 1/4 lengths on July 21, earning a 75 Beyer.

Others pointing to the Hopeful include Derby Date, Dream Maker, Somebeyay, Southern Phantom, Thatwouldbegrand, and possibly Lexitonian.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

