SARATOGA SPRINGS (April 2, 2026) – Empire Media Network (EMN), the parent company behind Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living, has announced the promotion of two senior staff members, marking the beginning of the next chapter of the 518’s premiere lifestyle media brands. Tina Galante has been named EMN President, and Natalie Moore, Vice President.

Since joining Capital Region Living in 2016, Tina Galante has served on the operations side of the business, first as Operations Manager and most recently as Chief Operations Officer. When Capital Region Living was acquired by EMN in 2019, she took on the operational duties of Saratoga Living, helping guide EMN through the Covid-19 pandemic as well as through the many challenges that faced print media companies in the ensuing years. As president of the media group, she will be responsible for the business operations of EMN, including finances, management, and sales.

“I came to Capital Region Living with no prior magazine experience, and it has been an absolute joy learning the intricacies of running a media company,” Galante says. “I can’t wait for what this new chapter will bring.”

Natalie Moore first came to Saratoga Living as an intern in 2016, and since then has served as Managing Editor, Director of Content, and, most recently, as Editor in Chief. While she will retain her title as Editor of both Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living, she will add the title of Vice President of EMN, reflecting her instrumental role in steering the direction of the company as a whole.

“Over the years, it’s been both exciting and extremely gratifying to watch as the Saratoga and Capital Region communities engage more and more with the content we produce,” Moore said. “That’s a direct result of our dedication to being more than a print magazine. Empire Media Network is now a bona fide multimedia platform that reaches audiences online, on social media, at in-person events, and beyond.”

Galante and Moore will continue to be supported by Saratoga Living Advertising Director Annette Quarrier, Capital Region Living Advertising Director Teresa Frazer, and Capital Region Living Sales Manager Tara Buffa, as well as Kathleen, Linda, and Susan Gates of Gates Sisters Studio, the magazines’ design firm.

“Being involved in the publication of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living is one of my life’s proudest achievements,” said EMN Chairman Anthony Ianniello, Esq. “Tina and Natalie have pulled off nothing short of a miracle in making a print media company viable in the 21st century, and their promotion only serves to recognize the work they are already doing.”

After purchasing Saratoga Living in 2017, Anthony Ianniello, Esq. acquired Capital Region Living in 2019 and established Empire Media Network. The 518 area’s premier lifestyle media company, EMN publishes not only both print magazines, but also direct-mailed advertising directory Saratoga’s Best, Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra Programs, as well as various digital entities including the Substack publications Saratoga Living After Hours and CRL IRL.