On Tuesday, Saratoga Living sent Overdress to Impress out with a bang. Our fan-favorite fashion party took over Panza’s one last time for a night of drinking, dancing, and strutting your stuff, all in the name of charity.

After pre-gaming with a complimentary BOP Margarita at the AC Hotel pre-party, guests arrived to a red-carpet photo op with Lidia LaPorto of SocialTini LLC before heading inside for a welcome prosecco courtesy of Bocage Champagne Bar and a Runway Rosé courtesy of Curamia Tequila. Hors d’oeuvres by Chef Elliott Vogel were passed around by the Panza’s staff as DJ Prez of Presidential Entertainment got the vibes going. Before the fashion show, attendees got bra fittings from Jené Luciani Sena of Truekind and signature Overdress stickers from Elevated Events 518’s custom vending machine.

Bocage owner Zac Denham hosted the fashion show once again, and this year, Andrea Zappone, Mindy Gilman, Mo Rabiu, and Mell T. Meus sat behind the judging table. After narrowing down the nearly 50 contestants to the top 12, the judges made their decision. Justin McLagen got third place, Mandy Rose got second, and Brittany DeMarco-Furman was named the winner of Overdress to Impress: The Final Season. In the end, more than $7,000 was raised for Wellspring.

Overdress to Impress was made possible by the following official partners: AC Lounge, Afterglow Sunless Tans, Make Me Fab, Bobbles & Lace, European Wax Center, Lola Saratoga, Blondie Salon, Hebe Medical Spa, Truekind, and Bear’s Cup Bakehouse.

Read our Behind the Scenes recap of the event on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle (scroll down for photos by SocialTini LLC):

Photography by SocialTini LLC: