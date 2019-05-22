EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

National Grid, a gold sponsor for May Day for Hunger, was represented (from left) by Kevin Cushing, Lisa Wemple, Scott Gresens. May Day for Hunger benefits Saratoga County EOC’s food programs that provide over 115,000 meals each year (Gwen Matson)

The Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) hosted its 30th Anniversary May Day for Hunger event this past Thursday, May 16. The 1920s-themed bash took place at the Canfield Casino in Saratoga Springs, and event attendees enjoyed live music by the Piggly Wigglies and a live auction. Saratoga community members Yvonne Sinnamon and Steve Sullivan were honored for their decades of dedication and service to the EOC Soup Kitchen. This year’s event raised more than $82,000, which will be used to support the EOC’s many food programs.

The EOC of Saratoga aids the community through programs including the Food Pantry, the Soup Kitchen, the Mobile Food Pantry, the Rural Food Delivery, Summer Lunches and Thanksgiving Baskets. In 2018 alone, the EOC’s programs provided a total of 118,918 meals to community members in need.