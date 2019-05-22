fbpx

EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Libby Adams, Kate Clark, Jennifer Terpening (Gwen Matson)
View Gallery
19 Photos
Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(Fromt Left) Colleen Carlson, Joanne Kirkpatrick (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Jane and David Aronson (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Rick Hengsterman, Marc Trzaskos (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) board members Susan Christopher, Nancy Bunting with former EOC board member Pam Marro (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

May Day 6

(From left) Julie Hoxsie and EOC Executive Director Jo Anne Hume (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Jared and Nicole Rifenbary, Jim Coker, Noni and Jay Rifenbary (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Daniel Gale, John Munter, Diane Gale (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

May Day 2

(From left) Nate and Celia Vincek, Angelo S. Calbone, Danielle Kuehnel (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

National Grid, a gold sponsor for May Day for Hunger, was represented (from left) by Kevin Cushing, Lisa Wemple, Scott Gresens. May Day for Hunger benefits Saratoga County EOC’s food programs that provide over 115,000 meals each year (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Dr. James and Elizabeth Kelley (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Dan and Tiffany Hamilton (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

The Piggly Wigglies (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Chris Ward, served as auctioneer for May Day for Hungers' live auction (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

EOC Deputy Director Krystle Nowhitney Hernandez and EOC Community Services Director Angelo S. Calbone (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Yvonne Sinnamon accepting the 2019 Community Recognition Award (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

EOC Food Programs Manager Kimberlie DeSilva presents Steve Sullivan with the 2019 Community Recognition Award (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left) Elliot Loeb and Bruno Zarkower (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

(From left)Linda Tracy, Pastor Heather Williams, Linda Hoy (Gwen Matson)

Saratoga Living
EOC Crushes Hunger At May Day Event

The Economic Opportunity Council's 30th anniversary May Day for Hunger Event raised more than $82,000 for its many food programs in Saratoga County.

Kyle and Cindy Kammerer (Gwen Matson)

The Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) hosted its 30th Anniversary May Day for Hunger event this past Thursday, May 16. The 1920s-themed bash took place at the Canfield Casino in Saratoga Springs, and event attendees enjoyed live music by the Piggly Wigglies and a live auction. Saratoga community members Yvonne Sinnamon and Steve Sullivan were honored for their decades of dedication and service to the EOC Soup Kitchen. This year’s event raised more than $82,000, which will be used to support the EOC’s many food programs.

The EOC of Saratoga aids the community through programs including the Food Pantry, the Soup Kitchen, the Mobile Food Pantry, the Rural Food Delivery, Summer Lunches and Thanksgiving Baskets. In 2018 alone, the EOC’s programs provided a total of 118,918 meals to community members in need.

Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.