Fashion: 9 Looks From the Eddies Hall of Fame Induction

Photography by  Shawn LaChapelle

Every year, the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards (The Eddies) not only shine a spotlight on the current hottest names in the music world, but also honor the greats—those individuals who’ve helped shape the local music scene that exists today—by inducting them into the Eddies  Hall of Fame. At this past March’s induction ceremony, Saratoga Living was on the scene in search of the best of outfits in a sea of the region’s best musicians.

Event: The Eddies Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Place: Universal Preservation hall

Date: March 24

John & Caitlyn Saris
Guitarist & Dog Groomer

I’m getting the sense that you are paying homage to a superstar with your look.

John: “Hopefully Hank Soto from The Stony Creek Band, who are being inducted.”

Anyone else…? 

John: “Well, Elvis. I’ve always secretly thought I looked a little bit like him.”

Dylan Perrillo
Bassist

Is that what your bass normally wears? 

“It’s an unusually sized bass. I had this custom-made, and I liked the color.”

Lori Friday
Past Inductee

Is there a music icon you’re channeling with that outfit? 

“If you channel Jimi, you’ll always have confidence walking into a room.”

Ed Conway
Photographer

“I wore the jacket because it went with the boots.”

Erin Harkes
Musician/Comedian/Publisher

“I’ve had this dress for a year and I’ve been waiting for the perfect place to wear it.”

Lisa McLane
Senior Care Advisor

“I rock my own style. It’s a little punk, it’s a little ska. I’m 56. It’s taken me a while.”

Sirsy, aka Melanie Krahmer & Rich Libutti
2025 Inductees

Melanie: “The only other time I wore these heels was my wedding.” 

Sten Isachsen
Musician

“When I’m not on stage, I just wear black shirts.”

Karen Munze
Retired Environmental Analyst

“It’s the Eddies! That’s why I chose guitar pick earrings.”

Picture of Tiina Loite

Tiina Loite

Tiina Loite had a long career as a photo editor at The New York Times, mainly as one of the editors of the Styles section, but also as part of the team that launched the Cooking app and produced the Food section of the Times. She was the editor of the book, Bill Cunningham On The Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography, a photographic tribute to the work of the Times' legendary street fashion photographer.
