Fashion: 9 Looks From the Eddies Hall of Fame Induction

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Every year, the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards (The Eddies) not only shine a spotlight on the current hottest names in the music world, but also honor the greats—those individuals who’ve helped shape the local music scene that exists today—by inducting them into the Eddies Hall of Fame. At this past March’s induction ceremony, Saratoga Living was on the scene in search of the best of outfits in a sea of the region’s best musicians.

Event: The Eddies Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Place: Universal Preservation hall

Date: March 24

John & Caitlyn Saris

Guitarist & Dog Groomer

I’m getting the sense that you are paying homage to a superstar with your look.

John: “Hopefully Hank Soto from The Stony Creek Band, who are being inducted.”

Anyone else…?

John: “Well, Elvis. I’ve always secretly thought I looked a little bit like him.”

Dylan Perrillo

Bassist

Is that what your bass normally wears?

“It’s an unusually sized bass. I had this custom-made, and I liked the color.”

Lori Friday

Past Inductee

Is there a music icon you’re channeling with that outfit?

“If you channel Jimi, you’ll always have confidence walking into a room.”

Ed Conway

Photographer

“I wore the jacket because it went with the boots.”

Erin Harkes

Musician/Comedian/Publisher

“I’ve had this dress for a year and I’ve been waiting for the perfect place to wear it.”

Lisa McLane

Senior Care Advisor

“I rock my own style. It’s a little punk, it’s a little ska. I’m 56. It’s taken me a while.”

Sirsy, aka Melanie Krahmer & Rich Libutti

2025 Inductees

Melanie: “The only other time I wore these heels was my wedding.”

Sten Isachsen

Musician

“When I’m not on stage, I just wear black shirts.”

Karen Munze

Retired Environmental Analyst

“It’s the Eddies! That’s why I chose guitar pick earrings.”