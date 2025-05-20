follow us

Scenes From the 10th Annual Shaken & Stirred

On Thursday, May 15, hundreds of Saratogians showed out for Universal Preservation Hall’s 10th annual Shaken & Stirred celebrity bartender party on the Prime patio. The event pitted teams from eight local businesses against one another in a battle to make the most tips, and while Team Saratoga Living didn’t win it all, we had a damn fun time coming in 5th place. Read our recap of the party on Saratoga Living After Hours, and see scenes from the night by Zack Skowronek below. Thanks to Rotor-Matic Plumbing & Drain for their generous contribution to UPH’s children’s and family programming on behalf of Saratoga Living!

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
