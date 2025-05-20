Scenes From the 10th Annual Shaken & Stirred

On Thursday, May 15, hundreds of Saratogians showed out for Universal Preservation Hall’s 10th annual Shaken & Stirred celebrity bartender party on the Prime patio. The event pitted teams from eight local businesses against one another in a battle to make the most tips, and while Team Saratoga Living didn’t win it all, we had a damn fun time coming in 5th place. Read our recap of the party on Saratoga Living After Hours, and see scenes from the night by Zack Skowronek below. Thanks to Rotor-Matic Plumbing & Drain for their generous contribution to UPH’s children’s and family programming on behalf of Saratoga Living!

