Fit Check: A Mid-September Night’s Dream

Photography by Shawn LacHapelle

There’s a reason Saratoga Arts calls its annual fundraiser an experiencerather than a gala. From sword-swallowers and acrobats to themed food stations and a pair of real-live owls, every minute of the Shakespeare-inspired event was a treat for the senses. And what kind of experience would it be without elaborate regalia inspired by the works of the Bard himself? After all, “the apparel oft proclaims the man.”

Event: Saratoga Arts’ Foundation Experience

Place: The Night Owl

Date: September 25

Bart and Jeff Altamari

Pitney Meadows Board Member and Retired Financial Officer

This is beautiful, but methinks it hails from someplace other than Elizabethan England?

BA: “No, it’s not really Shakespearean. Maybe it’s kind of Shakespearean. The jacket is Chinoiserie. My earrings are German. My bag is Gucci. It’s my disco bag.”

Jeff, this is a gorgeous jacket. What made you choose this for tonight?

JA: “I thought tonight called for upscale elegance. My velvet jacket is from

Saks in Houston.”

Did you have a “to wear, or not to wear” moment about it?

JA: “I was going to wear a dark suit and a black shirt, but I decided not to.”

Yeah, that’s a different party.

Caroline Burke

Interior Designer

This is a great look. It’s completely modern yet it fits in here beautifully.

“There’s got to be something Shakespearean in this.”

Your shoes are contemporary, but I could see them being worn by a character in a Shakespeare play.

“These are Marc Jacobs shoes. I can’t think of which character he could be.”

And those gorgeous slacks! Who is the designer?

“Pucci—maybe there’s a Merchant of Venice look here? I like that.”

Terese Russell

Sponsorship Specialist

Hmm, this could be Midsummer Night’s Dream-ish. Tell me more.

“I told my neighbor Shakespeare was my assignment, and she’s very specific about using corseting. This is a vintage gown and I put the corset on top.”

That works. What’s going on atop your head?

“I told my neighbor, ‘I’m not doing the butterflies!’ But she said, ‘It’s Shakespeare—make the statement.’”

OK, but what’s that thing next to the butterflies and what does this all mean?!

“She added the gold cage for drama.”

I need to talk to your neighbor.

Spencer Sherry

Saratoga Arts Grants Coordinator/Filmmaker

Art thou channeling a specific play by the Bard?

“I think I probably have some Julius Caesar vibes or maybe Coriolanus. I’m just so happy to see people wear that thing in their closet that they haven’t worn anywhere.”

Was your tie that thing in your closet?

“I already had the tie—it came from my high school friend’s vintage store, The Underground Attic. I wore it to a wedding once.”

Lauren Leddy

Senior Manager of Talent Development

You’re leaning into the Shakespeare theme. Is it something in particular?

“Romeo & Juliet…roses…’A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.’ We’ve got roses on this, and it’s velvet, which seems very Shakespearean.”

Where did your hat come from?

“My partner, Spencer Sherry, bought me this hat. He wanted me to have a head ornament to complete my look.”

Jean Ducrot and Marcella Hammer

Software Developer and Entrepreneur

You both got the memo about dressing 16th-century English. Did you already have these items?

JD: “No, I had to put it together. I decided to go with ‘jaunty raconteur.’”

MH: “I did! I was thinking about all the puffy sleeves…I wanted to be as puffy as possible. This has been in my closet for five months. I got it in Quebec City.”

Daniel Fairley

Software Developer/Artist

How is that Shakespearean?

“It’s not, but I figured no one would dress up, and I don’t like following the rules anyway—I’m an artist.”

I get the feeling you’ve worn this jacket before.

“I have, at a wedding at The Adelphi. It was a tea party. And I also wore it to my cousin’s wedding, when my hair was pink.”

Sarah Hutcherson and Jenna Clark

Breathing Coach and Media Consultant

I think you two really enjoyed making this theme work.

SH: “I’m in a global Shakespearean vibe. The top is from Columbia, but it belongs to Jenna. The dress is mine from high school.”

Where you undoubtedly studied Shakespeare.

SH: “Oh, yes, A Midsummer Night’s Dream was a big favorite.”

Jenna, where are you taking us with your look?

JC: “2025 modern day meets Shakespeare. If Shakespeare were alive and he saw a beautiful girl from afar, he might see me. This is a Victorian dress, and I put a black skirt over it.”

SH: “She is the modern-day Juliet!”

Judy Harrigan

Retired Psychologist

You’re not dressed like anyone else here, but I really like what you’re wearing. So, tell me, why this tonight?

“I breezed back into town at 5pm. It was a decision. It’s cozy in here—it’s warm. I don’t have an outrageous outfit on. Question: Do I change, head out, and brave the rain, or not? Answer: Get out there—it’s for Saratoga Arts.”

I really like the boots. I’m getting a Twelfth Night vibe from them.

“They are rain boots, made by Joules. I got them at either Lifestyles or Caroline and Main. Let’s just say they’re from Heidi.”

Joyce and Garry White

Philanthropist and Rear Admiral (Ret.)

I know there is a nod to the Bard in your attire—tell me where it is.

GW: “Absolutely! I’m wearing Austin Reed of Regent Street. In my mind, that was the finest tailor in London. I wore it as a nod to William. The rest is by the recently deceased Giorgio Armani.”

Joyce, tell me about your dress.

JW: “’To wear red lips, or not to wear red lips, that is the question.’ With a nod to Taylor Swift. My dress is Altuzzara; the bag is by Gucci.”