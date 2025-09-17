Fit Check: Style Night at New York City Ballet

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

At SPAC, which has a covered amphitheater but is known for its sprawling, open-air lawn, the weather tends to matter more than it does at other indoor live music venues. But when Mother Nature doesn’t want to cooperate on one of the few sacred days of New York City Ballet performances, the show must go on. That was the case on the rainy July 12, when SPAC encouraged guests to dress in their Saturday’s best for Style Night at the New York City Ballet.

Event: NYCB Style Night

Place: SPAC

Date: July 12

Austin Bayliss

Event Director at SPAC

Have you worn this outfit to any other SPAC events?

“I wore this to the Culinary Arts Mushroom Experience dinner two years ago, but without the hat. When they said tonight was Style Night, I knew it was an opportunity to bust out the Stetson.”

Larry Wiest

Lawyer

You look amazing, like a painting. That’s the perfect theme outfit for a ballet.

“I’ve worn it before but in bits and pieces.”

And that umbrella!

“It’s a vintage umbrella from a gift shop called Romeo’s in Albany.”

Joyce & Garry White

Philanthropist & Rear Admiral (ret.)

GW: “The shoes are Versace, the belt is Versace.”

Wait, I haven’t asked you a question yet, but let’s continue. Why are you wearing that tonight?

GW: “Because I was dressing for you!”

Joyce, give me a rundown on what you’re wearing.

JW: “I’m wearing Proenza Schouler with Chanel ballet flats and a Dolce & Gabbana bag. It evokes the Amalfi Coast.”

Does tonight’s weather concern you?

JW: No, I’m dressed for the seaside.

Lance Chang

Artist

So, what brings you to Saratoga?

“I donated a plaque for a seat during Covid. I’ve never seen the seat, so I came to check it out and see the New York City Ballet. I do photography, painting, and textiles, and that explains my outfit.”

Mila Dunn & Alexis Golden

5-Year-Old & Accounting Associate

Is that a new special dress?

MD: “This is my next time wearing it”

AG: “She means she’s wearing it for the second time.”

And have you worn your dress to anything special before this?

AG: “I wore it to work last week.”

Jonah Bayliss

HVAC Salesman

What made you wear pants with flowers in the pouring rain?

“To bring optimism to a rainy day.”

Why did you buy these pants in the first place?

“I bought them for the Kentucky Derby. I try to get as much usage out of them as I can.”

Angela

Compliance Auditor

Are you getting lots of comments on your look?

“So many fellow ballet-goers went out of their way to compliment my dress. A lady came up to me and said, “I’ve seen you around tonight—I just wanted to let you know I love how sparkly you are!”

Taylor Schumaker & Izzy Carey

Creative Director & Sales Leader

Why are you wearing a suit tonight?

TS: “Why wouldn’t I be wearing this? It’s a ballet. You’re supposed to wear something interesting.

You just want to have a ’fit people will talk about.”

Speaking of a ’fit people will talk about, let’s talk about your dress.

IC: “I rented it. It matches the bag I just bought. I’m obsessed with it.”

I’m obsessed with it too. Your bag is really an objet d’art…Is it actually functional? Can it hold a bunch of stuff?

IC: “The bag is functional! It can hold the basic necessities.”

Amanda Rao & Taylor Rao

Senior Buttonista and Buttonista

It’s raining like crazy as we’re chatting. Are you good with what you’re wearing right now?

TR: “We didn’t think it would rain.”

AR: “I wore something weather-related.”

TR: “And I’m breastfeeding, so these boobs are only going to look this good for so long.”