The first priority of Saratoga Living After Hours has always been to keep locals in the know about what’s going on around town. The second priority has always been to interview with Daniel Macejka, a fever dream of a man who’s been shaking up downtown Saratoga’s nightlife scene for the last two decades. If you’ve gone out in the last 20 years and woken up with a faint memory of a guy bringing entire pizzas into the bar at midnight, a guy walking around Caroline Street with a monkey on his shoulder, or a guy at the pool table singing The Beatles as he sank the 8-ball, that was no dream. That was Dan, also known as Blade.

