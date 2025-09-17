follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

COMMUNITY

SLAH: Blade Just Wants to be Entertained

  • A fixture of Saratoga's nightlife scene for the last 20 years, Daniel "Blade" Macejka is hot on the hunt for a good time. But his next move may surprise you.

The first priority of Saratoga Living After Hours has always been to keep locals in the know about what’s going on around town. The second priority has always been to interview with Daniel Macejka, a fever dream of a man who’s been shaking up downtown Saratoga’s nightlife scene for the last two decades. If you’ve gone out in the last 20 years and woken up with a faint memory of a guy bringing entire pizzas into the bar at midnight, a guy walking around Caroline Street with a monkey on his shoulder, or a guy at the pool table singing The Beatles as he sank the 8-ball, that was no dream. That was Dan, also known as Blade.

Read more here.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
9:23 am, Sep 19, 2025
67°F
Humidity: 79 %
Pressure: 1015 hPa
Wind: 3 mph
Wind Gust: 9 mph
Clouds: 16%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 6:58 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Fit Check: Style Night at New York City Ballet

SLAH: Blade Just Wants to be Entertained

Ballston Spa Barber Club Expands to Saratoga Springs

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.