Local Youth Organization Giving Away 100 Free Potted Cherry Tomato Plants

Interested gardeners can pick up the plants in Saratoga on June 2nd or 5th.

Local youth organization Youth² is giving away 100 free potted cherry tomato plants to the community. (cottonbro)

It’s time to get that summer garden planted, and what better way to do it than with 100 free cherry tomato plants, courtesy of a generous local nonprofit. Saratoga Springs–based Youth organization Youth² (a.k.a. Youth Helping Youth) has purchased 50 cherry tomato plants from Pitney Meadows Community Farm, and with donations of 50 pots from Saratoga’s Sunnyside Gardens and discounted potting soil from Agway True Value of Ballston Spa, is putting them all together and giving them all away to any interested (and most importantly, green-thumbed) community members. What about the other 50 plants? Saratoga business Dehn’s Flowers & Gifts donated all of the rest.

Interested parties can pick up their free plant at Youth²’s fourth annual June Community Care Pop-up Event (“Tomato, Tomoto, Tomorrow!”), which takes place on Wednesday, June 2 from 4–6pm at the Jefferson Terrace Housing maintenance parking lot; or Saturday, June 5 from 11:30am–1:30pm outside of the Saratoga EOC Soup Kitchen on Circular Street. The pop-ups will take place rain or shine, and the organization is offering COVID-safe pickups.

Youth²,  which is made up of both local youth and adults, works to improve the lives of and provide financial support to youth around the world. The organization also helps local youth turn their volunteering ideas into an impactful reality, both locally and globally.

Interested in volunteering with the organization? For more information, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

The Voux magazine theme

