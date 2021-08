The Saratoga summer may be already halfway through, but the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is just starting to heat up. On Sunday night, SPAC brought the ’80s back in full force with Daryl Hall and John Oates (a.k.a. Hall & Oates) headlining a show that had been rescheduled from the end of August last year. Squeeze served as the opener.

Our senior photographer Francesco D’Amico was onsite to snap shots from both sets. “SPAC was packed,” he reports, with Squeeze kicking things off with “Take Me I’m Yours,” and Hall and Oates taking an early bite out of the audience with “Maneater.”

