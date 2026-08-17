follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

SPORTS + RACING

Hang On: The Story Behind Skip Dickstein’s Eclipse Award–winning Photo

“Unseated,” photographed by Skip Dickstein for the Times Union. The image also appeared in BloodHorse.

Sometimes, they say, it’s better to be lucky than good. Longtime horse racing photographer Skip Dickstein would say it’s better to be both.

“Being in the right place at the right time comes in real handy when you’re covering horse racing,” says the Malta resident. “But I’ve always used the philosophy that you make your own luck. You can fail to plan or plan to fail.”

That thinking certainly applied last August 31, the second-to-last day of the 2025 Saratoga racing meet, when Dickstein was covering the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes for the Times Union. As the horses were coming to the eighth pole, one horse pushed the rest toward the rail, causing congestion, and ultimately, unseating jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. from his saddle. Dickstein, at the ready on the outside rail, didn’t look up from his camera; instead, he kept on shooting as Ortiz bounced from his horse to the back of another horse, and ultimately to the ground. For this shot of the action, Dickstein won 2025’s prestigious Media Eclipse Award for Outstanding Photography.

Ortiz, too, was both lucky and good that day. “If nothing else, Irad showed what an extraordinary athlete he is to be able to do what he did without getting seriously injured,” Dickstein says. “Horse racing is a dangerous sport, but these guys are such extraordinary athletes that it reduces the danger. These 1,200-pound horses are ready to run—that’s where their spirit is. For the jockeys to be able to corral that spirit and focus the horse is, to me, incredible.”  

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
7:58 pm, Aug 18, 2026
74°F
Humidity: 77 %
Pressure: 1011 hPa
Wind: 9 mph
Wind Gust: 26 mph
Clouds: 45%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:04 am
Sunset: 7:54 pm

THE EVENTS

No Events Found

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

The Many Hats of Kathleen Christopher

SLAH: Craft Chocolate Comes to Ballston Spa

Hang On: The Story Behind Skip Dickstein’s Eclipse Award–winning Photo

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.